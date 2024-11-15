Giants Rookie CB Dru Phillips Honored by PFF
New York Giants rookie cornerback Dru Phillips, who hit a bit of a rough patch in games against the Steelers and Commanders, in which he logged three missed tackles to only four stops and allowed 11 of 11 pass targets to be completed against him (including one touchdown), told reporters after the loss to Washington that, “I have to grow up.”
The Giants’ third-round draft pick made good on that declaration by responding with one of his best games of the year against the Carolina Panthers last week in Munich, earning Pro Football Focus’s Rookie of the Week honors for games played in Week 10.
Per the popular analytics site, Phillips was the Giants’ highest-graded player, not just on defense but on the entire team. He allowed six yards on five targets and 22 courage snaps and posted four defensive stops in the game.
Phillips, currently PFF’s the Giants’ second-highest graded player behind defensive lineman Dexter Lawrence (89.8), also knocked the ball loose in the fourth quarter to create the defense’s lone turnover.
Phillips has been particularly sharp in zone coverage (the primary coverage scheme deployed by Giants defensive coordinator Shane Bowen), where he boasts a 90.7 coverage grade, the best of all the Giants defenders in coverage.
According to league stats, he is also sixth on the team in tackles (43), fourth in tackles for loss (6), and is tied for first (with linebacker Bobby Okereke) in forced fumbles (2).
Phillips has also been solid in run defense, ranking third on the team in that area, behind Lawrence and linebacker Micah McFadden.