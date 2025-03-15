Giants Country

Giants Safety Jevon Holland Shares Origin of His Chilly Nickname

Jevon Holland's nickname also indicates what jersey number he's likely to wear with the New York Giants.

Patricia Traina

New York Giants Safety Jevon Holland during his time with he Dolphins.
New York Giants Safety Jevon Holland during his time with he Dolphins. / Chris Pedota, NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK
In this story:

Just call New York Giants safety Jevón Holland the “snowman.”

That’s the nickname the former Miami Dolphins defender revealed he has had for a while, sharing the story of how he got the moniker during a social media short put out by the team.

“I was born in Canada, and my number (8) is a snowman emoji, so it just kind of made sense,” Holland said. “A couple of people on my team started calling me that, and it just stuck.”

Holland, who signed a three-year contract with the Giants on Tuesday, was born in Coquitlam, British Columbia, his father, John Robert Holland, who had enjoyed a career in the CFL remaining in Canada as a strength and conditioning coach who trained CFL and Canadian athletes after his playing career ended.

The younger Holland, who was college teammates with Giants outside linebacker Kayvon Thibodeaux at Oregon, first wore jersey number 8 with the Ducks. 

After initially wearing No. 22 with the Dolphins, Holland switched to No. 8. And with that number currently available with the Giants (last worn by quarterback Daniel Jones), there’s no reason to believe Holland won’t request to wear that single-digit number in New York where he will look to build on his “Snowman” legacy.

More New York Giants Coverage

manual

New York Giants On SI Social Media

Published
Patricia Traina
PATRICIA TRAINA

Patricia Traina has covered the New York Giants for 30+ seasons, and her work has appeared in multiple media outlets, including The Athletic, Forbes, Bleacher Report, and the Sports Illustrated media group. As a credentialed New York Giants press corps member, Patricia has also covered five Super Bowls (three featuring the Giants), the annual NFL draft, and the NFL Scouting Combine. She is the author of The Big 50: The Men and Moments that Made the New York Giants. In addition to her work with New York Giants On SI, Patricia hosts the Locked On Giants podcast. Patricia is also a member of the Pro Football Writers of America and the Football Writers Association of America.

Home/Big Blue+