Giants Safety Jevon Holland Shares Origin of His Chilly Nickname
Just call New York Giants safety Jevón Holland the “snowman.”
That’s the nickname the former Miami Dolphins defender revealed he has had for a while, sharing the story of how he got the moniker during a social media short put out by the team.
“I was born in Canada, and my number (8) is a snowman emoji, so it just kind of made sense,” Holland said. “A couple of people on my team started calling me that, and it just stuck.”
Holland, who signed a three-year contract with the Giants on Tuesday, was born in Coquitlam, British Columbia, his father, John Robert Holland, who had enjoyed a career in the CFL remaining in Canada as a strength and conditioning coach who trained CFL and Canadian athletes after his playing career ended.
The younger Holland, who was college teammates with Giants outside linebacker Kayvon Thibodeaux at Oregon, first wore jersey number 8 with the Ducks.
After initially wearing No. 22 with the Dolphins, Holland switched to No. 8. And with that number currently available with the Giants (last worn by quarterback Daniel Jones), there’s no reason to believe Holland won’t request to wear that single-digit number in New York where he will look to build on his “Snowman” legacy.