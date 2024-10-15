Giants Slip Two Spots in Latest MMQB Power Rankings
The New York Giants defense played well enough to win last weekend’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals, but other than that, that’s about as positive a takeaway as one can get from that game.
To no one’s surprise, the Giants, who rose to No. 22 on the MMQB power rankings last week, slipped to No. 24 this week.
Notes Conor Orr of this week’s placement:
“This team is a field goal kicker away from having beat the Commanders and Bengals. Brian Daboll’s frustration is understood, though the bright spot here has been the boost that Tyrone Tracy Jr. has added to this offense.
“A checkdown-plus option at tailback is a game-changing prospect for Daniel Jones sans Malik Nabers. With Philly, Pittsburgh, Washington, and Carolina all coming down the pike, I don’t see why this team can’t be sitting close to .500 heading into its Week 11 bye.”
While Orr’s optimism is refreshing, until the Giants start playing complementary football consistently, there is no reason to believe this team can be close to .500.
The problems start with the offense and quarterback Daniel Jones's inconsistent play. Jones just can’t keep making stupid decisions, such as attempting to throw the ball out of the back of the end zone while backing up inside the red zone, only to heave the ball into triple coverage and have it picked off.
The Giants, who have missed receiver Malik Nabers the last two weeks while he recovers from a concussion, hope to get him back this week. The same goes for running back Devin Singletary, who has been dealing with a groin issue.
The one saving grace for the Giants is that head coach Brian Daboll has navigated rough waters before, so this isn’t anything new.
But Daboll can’t throw the ball or catch it. He can’t make the blocks or pass breakups. He needs his players to execute in all three phases of the ball every week. Short of doing that, the Giants face the legitimate possibility of being irrelevant by Halloween.