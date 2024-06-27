Giants TE Coach Tim Kelly Reveals What He Likes About Theo Johnson’s Game
With the New York Giants having anticipated the strong possibility of tight end Darren Waller retiring, which he made official earlier this month, the team made certain to add to the position’s cupboard in this year’s draft by adding former Penn State tight end Theo Johnson in the fourth round.
Like projected TE1 Daniel Bellinger, Johnson has the build of a classic “Y” tight end and is an excellent athlete. At Penn State, the 6-6 Johnson showed some upside as a blocker, demonstrating an ability to lower his pad level enough and use his explosive lower body to get the job done.
It also helps that Johnson enjoys blocking.
“Yeah, that's a big part of my job at Penn State,” he said. “We took a lot of pride in it. We had those big packages, three tight ends, two running backs. I do enjoy it. It's something I take a lot of pride in and something I'm going to continue to work at every day.”
Johnson is far from being a finished product, though he got off to a good start this spring. Head coach Brian Daboll noted that the rookie has a lot of different roles to learn as dictated by the various personnel packages in the team’s playbook.
“It’s always a challenge when you’re learning multiple spots, whether you’re young or new,” Daboll said. “That’s the job requirement nowadays.
“We certainly ask our guys to do a fair amount in learning our system, playing multiple positions, and one time you’re the F, one time you’re the Z, one time you could be the X, one time you could be the Y.”
So far, Johnson has impressed the coaching staff.
“Really, the first thing is just the way he's prepared,” said Giants tight ends coach Tim Kelly. “He's wired the right way in terms of being able to come out here and learn and not get overwhelmed.
“He's diligent and in his preparation, and when you see him in person …he's big. And, just his attention to detail and the way that he's working has been great.”
With Waller having retired, the Giants now have a pair of “Y” tight ends for their 12-personnel package. Johnson may start eventually as the “blocking” tight end when paired with Bellinger, at least until Johnson gets a bit more seasoning in the passing offense, where at Penn State he recorded 77 total catches despite playing in 44 career games at Penn State, where he split receiving duty with fellow TE Tyler Warren.
Johnson’s catch radius and leaping ability could help him become a go-to in the red zone, where the Giants will likely make heavy use of their 12-personnel package.
This would likely force defenses into heavier personnel packages to account for the threat of a run and give the Giants favorable matchups in the passing game.
