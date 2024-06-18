Giants Training Camp Reporting Dates Set
Mark your calendars, New York Giants fans, because training camp will be here before you know it.
The Giants, like many other NFL squads, will open their annual summer camp on July 23. The first practice will be July 24, but the team won’t be in pads until at least after the five-day acclimation period ends.
The Giants are also having their rookies report to camp a few days earlier, on July 16 for what will be an extended orientation/acclimation period prior to the upcoming camp.
Head coach Brian Daboll and the team just completed their spring off-season program which he described as a “teaching camp” where the focus was to install new systems and get the players to where they can hit the ground running once they report to camp.
Come camp, the team will take the next step which is for Daboll and the coaches to evaluate the players and determine who is roster worthy and in what roles, no small feat.
“When you evaluate other players, you're maybe not exactly sure what the scheme is or what their responsibilities are. Each of our players knows exactly what's expected of them. We know the calls; they know the calls,” Daboll said last week.
“So doing the right stuff is obviously important, and then letting their physical skillset take over. And you're always looking at that out here. I know I say it's a teaching camp, but really when training camp comes and they're playing with pads, because there are so many rules, you want to keep people off the ground and do it the right way. But it's very important to evaluate your players properly.”
The Giants are looking to rebound from a disappointing 6-11 season last year.