Giants UDFA Spotlight: OT Jaison Williams, Youngstown State
The New York Giants went back into the trenches. They added more offensive line depth with the pending signing of Youngstown State offensive lineman Jaison Williams as an undrafted free agent.
Williams is a four-year starter for the Penguins who has amassed a lot of starts during his collegiate career. He has also made at least one start at every position across the offensive line with the exception of center.
At 6-foot-4 and 320 pounds, he has a body that seems built for playing guard, but he has also started 33 games and earned All-Conference honors at right tackle. During his final season, he was part of a team that allowed only 18 sacks in 13 games.
What's to Love?
You have to start with position flexibility. Williams is an excellent fit for this team that has embraced offensive linemen who can play multiple positions.
He began his collegiate career starting at guard and tackle on the left side before moving over to the right side and playing guard and tackle before finally finishing as the team's stalwart at right tackle.
The ability to play multiple positions is not easy; it takes a level of discipline and intelligence that many do not possess.
Williams also possesses good athleticism for a player his size. He has quick feet that allow him to body up first-level defenders before they get going.
He also uses that athleticism to work in tandem with other linemen on combination blocks and then climbing to the second level to pick off linebackers and safeties trying to make run fits.
Williams is also good at attacking perimeter defenders in open space when he pulls on outside runs or whenever his number is called in the screen game.
Football Gameplan’s Emory Hunt, in his draft guide, says Williams’ “busy feet allow him to match the quickness of the pass rusher, which translates well inside at guard.”
What Needs to Improve?
Williams appears to have the athletic part down, but what allows you to stick in the NFL is being able to control bodies. To do that, you need to be strong.
He needs to get stronger so that he can generate more movement in the run game and be more effective anchoring bull rushes in pass protection.
He will also need to clean up his hand placement, a common problem among linemen who come from FCS programs, as they tend to get too far outside the framework of the defender. This takes away his leverage over the defender and makes him more vulnerable to holding penalties.
He will need to dedicate himself to the weight room this offseason, mainly focusing on building his lower body strength, if he plans to impress enough in training camp to wrestle a spot on the permanent roster away from a veteran.
How He Fits
Williams fits the mold of many of the offensive linemen on this Giants team. He has plus athleticism and the ability to play multiple positions.
The Giants were looking for an influx of young talent in this group to counterbalance the existing veteran presence.
He's aggressive, and that is very important as this offensive line tries to solidify an identity that leads with aggression. He is a guy who plays through the echo of the whistle and does not simply make his block for a second and get thrown out of the way when the runner is coming. He's a fighter, and fighters are definitely welcome.