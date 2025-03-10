Giants Updates: The Latest on Day 1 of the Free Agency Negotiating Window
Welcome to free agency, one of the most exciting times on the NFL’s annual offseason calendar. Teams can now open negotiations with players who are not on their roster but whose contracts expire on March 12.
If things follow the pattern of years past, there should be a flurry of moves during which we’ll learn if players agree to terms with new teams.
The Giants already made quite a few moves over the weekend, all minor, such as the re-signing of long snapper Casey Kreiter, quarterback Tommy DeVito, tight end Chris Manhertz, and outside linebacker Tomon Fox.
With the open negotiating window set to begin at noon ET Monday, with the official start of free agency (when players can sign with new teams) set for 4 p.m. ET on Wednesday, we’ll keep track of the latest Giants-related updates, analyses, and rumors.
Monday, March 10
Sunday, March 9 (Recap)
11:00 p.m.
Dianna Russini of The Athletic reports that the Seahawks, who now have a quarterback vacancy after trading Geno Smith to the Raiders over the weekend, are expected to meet soon-to-be former Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers.
Ridgers has been heavily linked to the Giants for their veteran bridge option after the Giants couldn’t secure a trade with the Rams for Matthew Stafford.
In the case of Rodgers, who has reportedly expressed a desire to remain in the New York area, this report of interest in the Seahawks (a team that Russini reported that “many around the league” will end up with) could be to help drive up the future Hall of Famer’s price tag with the Giants, who per Over the Cap, have $44,339,962 in cap space as of Sunday evening.
8:00 p.m.
The Steelers have engineered a trade to acquire Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf for a 2025 second-round pick. This acquisition could potentially impact whether quarterback Russell Wilson, a reported Giants quarterback target, returns to the Steelers or moves on.
Initial reports indicated that the Steelers wanted to retain Justin Fields as their quarterback moving forward, but Fields wants to test the market before making any decisions.
Meanwhile, Wilson looks as though he might move on as well if Russini’s reports of the Steelers planning to make an offer to Sam Darnold come to fruition. Darnold will likely cost more than Fields and Wilson, but the Steelers were listed as having $63.692 million in cap space as of Sunday night, an amount that will drop once the numbers for Metcalf are settled.
Weekend Giants Recap
- Giants Re-Sign Tight End Chris Manhertz for Another Year
- Giants Re-Sign Punter Jamie Gillan to 3-Year Deal
- Giants Re-sign OLB Tomon Fox
- Giants Re-sign Long Snapper Casey Kreiter
- Giants Re-sign QB Tommy DeVito