Giants Week 10 Injury Report: Graham Gano, Jamie Gillan Trending Toward Playing
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. - The New York Giants first practice of the new week has the squad in fairly good shape injury-wise.
Receiver Darius Slayton (concussion) is in the protocol. Head coach Brian Daboll said that Slayton, who is in the protocol for the second time this season, is not in the same place in the protocol as running back Tyrone Tracy, Jr. was at this point last week, making him “questionable” for Sunday’s game against the Carolina Panthers in Munich.
Receiver Bryce Ford-Wheaton (Achilles) continues to be sidelined with his injury, which appears to be a week-to-week issue.
Right guard Greg Van Roten (shoulder) appears on this week’s injury report. Defensive lineman Dexter Lawrence II, who has been getting veteran rest days to start the practice week, continues to do so, as he sat out of Wednesday’s practice.
Daboll believes punter Jamie Gillan (hamstring) and kicker Graham Gano (hamstring/IR-DTR) could be ready for Sunday’s game. Gillan has remained on the 53-man roster while rehabbing his hamstring. Gano, meanwhile, was officially designated to return from IR, meaning his 21-day window is now open.
If not, the team will elevate kicker Jude McAtameney again to handle the place-kicking and punter Matt Haack, whom the team re-signed to the practice squad after terminating his contract on Tuesday, to handle the punting.
Speaking of the practice squad, the Giants have promoted cornerback Art Green from the practice squad to fill the roster vacancy that opened when the team cut Nick McCloud.
Check back later for the full Giants and Panthers injury reports.
New York Giants Injury Report
Player
Pos
Injury
Wed.
Thurs.
Fri.
Status
Jamie Gillan
P
Left Hamstring
Dexter Lawrence II
DT
NIR - Rest Day
DNP
-
Ty Summers
LB
Ankle
Brian Burns
OLB
Achilles/Biceps
-
Bryce Ford-Wheaton
WR
Achilles
DNP
Greg Van Roten
G
Shoulder
DNP
Graham Gano*
K
Hamstring
Bold denotes a change in status/new addition to the report.
* Denotes player is on IR and has been designated to return.
Carolina Panthers Injury Report
Player
Pos
Injury
Wed.
Thurs.
Fri.
Status