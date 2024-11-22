Giants Week 12 Injury Report: Several Questionable For Sunday
The New York Giants enter their Week 12 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers reasonably healthy but not without concern.
Receiver Malik Nabers was added to the injury report on Friday and listed as having a groin issue that kept him out of practice. Although he received a questionable designation, there is early optimism that he will play Sunday.
Inside linebacker Micah McFadden, who was listed with a heel ailment, was also added to the injury report with a questionable designation. McFadden was not spotted during the part of practice open to the media on Friday.
Three other Giants players–receiver Bryce Ford-Wheaton (Achilles), inside linebacker Darius Muasau (hamstring), and outside linebacker Kayvon Thibodeaux (wrist/IR)--were listed as questionable on the injury report.
Thibodeaux is expected to be activated by Saturdya's 4 p.m. deadline, as the Giants have a roster opening after releasing quarterback Daniel Jones
Receiver Darius Slayton, who has been in the league’s concussion protocol, has been cleared and did not receive an injury designation.
Two other key starters–interior defensive lineman Dexter Lawrence (knee) and slot cornerback Dru Phillips (hip)- did not receive injury designations.
Here are the full injury reports for both teams.
New York Giants Injury Report
Player
Pos
Injury
Wed.
Thurs.
Fri.
Status
Dexter Lawrence II
DT
Knee
Limited
Limited
Limited
--
Kayvon Thibodeaux*
OLB
Wrist
Limited
Full
Full
Questionable
Darius Slayton
WR
Concussion
Full
Full
Full
--
Bryce Ford-Wheaton
WR
Achilles
Limited
Limited
Limited
Questionable
Greg Van Roten
G
Abdomen
Limited
Full
Full
-
Theo Johnson
TE
Back
Limited
Full
Full
--
Matt Adams
LB
Knee
Limited
Full
Full
--
Darius Muasau
ILB
Hamstring
Limited
Limited
Limited
Questionable
Tyler Nubin
S
Back
Limited
Limited
Limited
--
Dru Phillips
CB
Hip
--
Full
Full
--
Micah McFadden
ILB
Heel
--
--
DNP
Questionable
Malik Nabers
WR
Groin
--
--
DNP
Questionable
*Designated to return from IR.
Bold denotes a change in status/new addition to the report.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Injury Report
Player
Pos
Injury
Wed.
Thurs.
Fri.
Status
Ben Bredeson
G
Shoulder
Full
Full
Full
--
Lavonte David
LB
Rest
--
--
DNP
--
Jameel Dean*
CB
Hamstring
Full
Full
Full
Questionable
Mike Evans
WR
Hamstring
Limited
Full
Limited
Questionable
Greg Gaines
NT
Foot
DNP
Limited
Limited
Questionable
William Gholston
DL
Knee/Rest
Full
Full
DNP
--
Troy Hill
CB
Ankle/Foot
DNP
Limited
Limited
Questionable
Bucky Irving
RB
Toe
Full
Full
Full
--
Zyon McCollum
CB
Hamstring
DNP
DNP
Full
Questionable
Jalen McMillan
WR
Hamstring
Full
Full
Full
--
Tykee Smith
DB
Knee
Limited
DNP
DNP
Doubtful
Tritan Wirfs
OT
Knee/Foot
Limited
Limited
Limited
Questionable