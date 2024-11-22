Giants Country

Giants Week 12 Injury Report: Several Questionable For Sunday

Among the players listed as questionable for Sunday is receiver Malik Nabers.

The New York Giants enter their Week 12 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers reasonably healthy but not without concern. 

Receiver Malik Nabers was added to the injury report on Friday and listed as having a groin issue that kept him out of practice. Although he received a questionable designation, there is early optimism that he will play Sunday.

Inside linebacker Micah McFadden, who was listed with a heel ailment, was also added to the injury report with a questionable designation. McFadden was not spotted during the part of practice open to the media on Friday.

Three other Giants players–receiver Bryce Ford-Wheaton (Achilles), inside linebacker Darius Muasau (hamstring), and outside linebacker Kayvon Thibodeaux (wrist/IR)--were listed as questionable on the injury report.

Thibodeaux is expected to be activated by Saturdya's 4 p.m. deadline, as the Giants have a roster opening after releasing quarterback Daniel Jones

Receiver Darius Slayton, who has been in the league’s concussion protocol, has been cleared and did not receive an injury designation. 

Two other key starters–interior defensive lineman Dexter Lawrence (knee) and slot cornerback Dru Phillips (hip)- did not receive injury designations.

Here are the full injury reports for both teams.

New York Giants Injury Report

Player

Pos

Injury

Wed.

Thurs.

Fri.

Status

Dexter Lawrence II

DT

Knee

Limited

Limited

Limited

--

Kayvon Thibodeaux*

OLB

Wrist

Limited

Full

Full

Questionable

Darius Slayton

WR

Concussion

Full

Full

Full

--

Bryce Ford-Wheaton

WR

Achilles

Limited

Limited

Limited

Questionable

Greg Van Roten

G

Abdomen

Limited

Full

Full

-

Theo Johnson

TE

Back

Limited

Full

Full

--

Matt Adams

LB

Knee

Limited

Full

Full

--

Darius Muasau

ILB

Hamstring

Limited

Limited

Limited

Questionable

Tyler Nubin

S

Back

Limited

Limited

Limited

--

Dru Phillips

CB

Hip

--

Full

Full

--

Micah McFadden

ILB

Heel

--

--

DNP

Questionable

Malik Nabers

WR

Groin

--

--

DNP

Questionable

*Designated to return from IR.

Bold denotes a change in status/new addition to the report.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Injury Report

Player

Pos

Injury

Wed.

Thurs.

Fri.

Status

Ben Bredeson

G

Shoulder

Full

Full

Full

--

Lavonte David

LB

Rest

--

--

DNP

--

Jameel Dean*

CB

Hamstring

Full

Full

Full

Questionable

Mike Evans

WR

Hamstring

Limited

Full

Limited

Questionable

Greg Gaines

NT

Foot

DNP

Limited

Limited

Questionable

William Gholston

DL

Knee/Rest

Full

Full

DNP

--

Troy Hill

CB

Ankle/Foot

DNP

Limited

Limited

Questionable

Bucky Irving

RB

Toe

Full

Full

Full

--

Zyon McCollum

CB

Hamstring

DNP

DNP

Full

Questionable

Jalen McMillan

WR

Hamstring

Full

Full

Full

--

Tykee Smith

DB

Knee

Limited

DNP

DNP

Doubtful

Tritan Wirfs

OT

Knee/Foot

Limited

Limited

Limited

Questionable

