Giants Week 2 Injury Report: Four Not Scheduled to Practice
New York Giants rookie inside linebacker Darius Muasau begins this week on the team’s injury report after suffering a knee issue in Sunday’s regular season opener.
It’s unclear when Muasau, who played 45 snaps in the defense and who was a surprise starter ahead of Micah McFadden, was injured in Sunday’s game, but head coach Brian Daboll said that Muasau is “day to day” and is not yet cleared to practice as the team began its preparations for Sunday’s Week 2 game in Washington.
With Muasau sidelined for the time being, McFadden, who was expected to be on a pitch count last weekend, will step into his role. McFadden, Daboll indicated, was cleared to take on a full workload.
GIANTS WEEK 2 INJURY REPORT
Player
Pos
Injury
Wed.
Thurs.
Fri.
Game Status
Darius Muasau
ILB
knee
DNP
Darius Slayton
WR
concussion
DNP
Nick McCloud
CB
knee
DNP
Gunner Olszewski
WR/PR
groin
DNP
Daboll also said that receiver Darius Slayton (concussion) is still in the protocol, but there is some good news there in that Slayton was set to do warmups with his teammates before going to the side with trainers. If Slyton can’t go on Sunday, Daboll confirmed that second-year man Jalin Hyatt would be the next man up.
Punt returner/receiver Gunner Olszewski (groin) will be out for several weeks. It’s expected he’ll land on IR at some point. And Daboll said cornerback Nick McCloud (knee) is “day-to-day.”
Stay tuned for the full Giants and Commanders injury reports, which will be available after practice.