Giants Week 2 Injury Report: Four Not Scheduled to Practice

Giants rookie ILB Darius Muasau lands on this week's injury report.

Patricia Traina

Sep 8, 2024; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants linebacker Darius Muasau (53) reacts after an interception against the Minnesota Vikings during the second half at MetLife Stadium.
Sep 8, 2024; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants linebacker Darius Muasau (53) reacts after an interception against the Minnesota Vikings during the second half at MetLife Stadium. / John Jones-Imagn Images
New York Giants rookie inside linebacker Darius Muasau begins this week on the team’s injury report after suffering a knee issue in Sunday’s regular season opener.

It’s unclear when Muasau, who played 45 snaps in the defense and who was a surprise starter ahead of Micah McFadden, was injured in Sunday’s game, but head coach Brian Daboll said that Muasau is “day to day” and is not yet cleared to practice as the team began its preparations for Sunday’s Week 2 game in Washington.

With Muasau sidelined for the time being, McFadden, who was expected to be on a pitch count last weekend, will step into his role. McFadden, Daboll indicated, was cleared to take on a full workload. 

GIANTS WEEK 2 INJURY REPORT

Player

Pos

Injury

Wed.

Thurs.

Fri.

Game Status

Darius Muasau

ILB

knee

DNP

Darius Slayton

WR

concussion

DNP

Nick McCloud

CB

knee

DNP

Gunner Olszewski

WR/PR

groin

DNP

Daboll also said that receiver Darius Slayton (concussion) is still in the protocol, but there is some good news there in that Slayton was set to do warmups with his teammates before going to the side with trainers. If Slyton can’t go on Sunday, Daboll confirmed that second-year man Jalin Hyatt would be the next man up.

Punt returner/receiver Gunner Olszewski (groin) will be out for several weeks. It’s expected he’ll land on IR at some point. And Daboll said cornerback Nick McCloud (knee) is “day-to-day.”

Stay tuned for the full Giants and Commanders injury reports, which will be available after practice.

Patricia Traina

PATRICIA TRAINA

Patricia Traina has covered the New York Giants for over three decades for various media outlets.

