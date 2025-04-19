Giants WR Malik Nabers Continues to Get Kudos for Impressive Rookie Campaign
Despite the impact made by New York Giants wide receiver Malik
Nabers, the team’s first-round draft pick last year, still many argue that general manager Joe Schoen was short-sighted with that pick instead of taking a quarterback like Bo Nix or Michael Penix Jr.
That opinion could likely grow if Nix and Penix turn out to be successful quarterbacks for years to come.
While a competent signal-caller is a necessity in this league (and one that the Giants have noticeably been lacking for some time), the Giants were also starving for a star wide receiver, and Nabers satisfied that hunger with a splendid first campaign.
The explosive 21-year-old set a new franchise single-season record with 109 receptions while recording 1,204 yards and seven touchdowns in 15 games. In a loaded rookie class, he stands out as a sensational talent.
Not surprisingly, SI.com’s Gilberto Manzano, in his picks for the top 10 players from the 2024 NFL Draft class, ranked Nabers No. 3.
"After a quiet Week 1 debut, Nabers proved he’s capable of being a dominant force on a weekly basis," Manzano said.
"The No. 6 pick constantly made acrobatic catches over defensive backs, especially in performances against the Washington Commanders and Cleveland Browns in Weeks 2 and 3... The competitive edge he plays with often helped him stay productive in games despite playing for one of the worst offenses in the NFL."
Nabers topped out Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams, the quarterback who went first to the Bears, and Marvin Harrison Jr., the Cardinals’ choice, considered one of the best receiver prospects in modern NFL history.
Nabers only trailed All-Pro tight end Brock Bowers of the Raiders and Offensive Rookie of the Year Jayden Daniels, the Commanders quarterback, in Manzano’s rankings.
The Giants have at least one offensive difference-maker
Nabers consistently showcased outstanding playmaking ability, looking like a sure thing in an offense riddled with uncertainty.
If he can improve upon the nine drops and modest 11.0 yards per catch he posted, the Pro Bowler should occupy a regular spot in the upper echelon of wide receivers.
As it stands, he has already excelled in a sub-optimal situation. Despite a revolving door of underwhelming quarterback play, Nabers quickly made a name for himself. Just imagine what his ceiling can be with a proficient quarterback throwing him the ball.
Manzano believes the Giants' new quarterbacks should enable him to shine more as a deep threat, which would add dangerous dimensions to the offense.
"(Nabers) could be in store for a monster second season with gun-slingers Jameis Winston and Russell Wilson,” he said.
“Those two quarterbacks might not win many games, but they know how to let their wide receivers make plays downfield."
Wilson's signature “moon ball" should perfectly accommodate the 6-foot speedster's exceptional athleticism. Good things are bound to happen when you give a player of Nabers' caliber just a decent chance.
New York needs to supplement his skills with an additional difference-maker. Whether it be the long-awaited franchise quarterback or another impactful pass-catcher, the Giants must maximize Nabers' bountiful potential.
