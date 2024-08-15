Giants WR Malik Nabers Credits College Coaches for Helping Him Maintain this Quality
New York Giants wide receiver Malik Nabers will be the first to admit that he has a long way to go before becoming the player he believes he can be.
And he’s off to a good start so far in his NFL career. Nabers has remained grounded, and in fact admitted that he was surprised at all the attention he’s drawn from Giants fans, who have taken to him with the same sort of frenzy as they did with Odell Beckham, Jr. when he was a rookie.
"It really hasn't hit me yet,” Nabers admitted when asked how he’s been taking the fame that comes with playing in such a large market and which also comes with being a top-10 draft pick.
“I just take it as football. Whether I'm this famous person or not, if I don't do my job at the end of the day, I'm not going to be this praised receiver like everybody says."
That has to be music to the Giants’ ears. As important as they view Nabers’ future contributions to the offense, the last thing head coach Brin Daboll wants on his hands is a prima donna who starts making demands or throwing temper tantrums if he doesn’t get his way.
Nabers, a player that the Giants did a lot of work on before the draft as was chronicled on the Hard Knocks series, isn’t that kind of personality. He just wants to go out and do what Giants general manager Joe Schoen and Daboll brought him here to do: catch touchdowns and help the Giants win football games.
Part of Nabers' humility is the fact he knows how to handle the attention. He does not allow the attention good or bad, move him off of who he is at heart.
"When you've got a lot of attention going on, you've got to know how to handle it," Nabers said. "You have to know what to say and how to say it. You have to know what to do and what not to do. So, it has its pros and cons."
Nabers gave credit to LSU Senior Offensive Analyst Carter Sheridan with helping to keep him grounded. Carter, Nabers said, taught him the principles of humility and is someone the young receiver still stays in touch with, as well as his former wide receivers coach Cortez Hankton.
Both Carter and Hankton, Nabers said, are constantly reminding him of what it took to get to the NFL, and the importance of staying grounded.
At the same time, Nabers isn’t hiding his competitiveness. He wants the ball, he expects to get the ball if it comes his way, and he expects to beat his man every time.
"I got that same dog mentality that I've been carrying on,” Nabers said. “So just having those daily talks with those guys, they keep me level, keep me humble."
Nabers knows he has to be one of the lead dogs for the Giants, and he’s embracing the opportunity before him.
"I can get the ball. To get the ball in my hands. That's all I can put out there is to make sure I'm where my quarterback needs me," he said.
"I'm open. I know my route depth, know my route discipline. I know the offense. So, as long as I keep showing my coaches that I'm available out there on the field and I know what to do, the ball will find me."