Giants Country

New York Giants WR Malik Nabers Has New Injury

Nabers, the Giants first-round draft pick, suffered a hip flexor during Thursday's practice.

Patricia Traina

East Rutherford, NJ -- November 24, 2024 -- Malik Nabers of the Giants on the bench late in the fourth quarter as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers came to MetLife Stadium and defeated the New York Giants 30-7.
East Rutherford, NJ -- November 24, 2024 -- Malik Nabers of the Giants on the bench late in the fourth quarter as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers came to MetLife Stadium and defeated the New York Giants 30-7. / Chris Pedota, NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

New York Giants receiver Malik Nabers is dealing with a hip flexor injury he suffered during Thursday’s team practice, head coach Brian Daboll confirmed.

Nabers, who has been on the injury report before with a groin issue, didn’t practice on Friday, raising concern about his availability for Sunday’s home game against the New Orleans Saints. Daboll said that Nabers wasn’t ruled out before the practice, but his status is certainly worth keeping an eye on, as he remains the team’s leading receiver with 75 catches for 740 yards. 

Other Giants who didn’t practice on Friday include linebacker Bobby Okereke (back), defensive tackle Rakeem Nunez-Roches (neck), and cornerback Deonte Banks (rib). Those three players have been unable to practice all week, and although they have not received an injury status as of before the team’s Friday practice, they are not trending in the right direction.

In somewhat positive news, both starting offensive tackles, Jermaine Eluemunor (quad) and Evan Neal (hip) were projected to be limited during Friday’s practice. Both appear to be heading in the right direction, but again, Daboll did not offer a final status on either player before the team’s Friday practice.  

— Check back later for both the Giants’ and Saints’ final injury designations for Sunday.

New York Giants Injury Report

Player

Pos

Injury

Wed.

Thurs.

Fri.

Status

Bobby Okereke

ILB

Back

DNP

DNP

DNP

Jermaine Eluemunor

OT

Quad

DNP

Limited

Limited

Rakeem Nunez-Roches

IDL

Neck

DNP

DNP

DNP

Evan Neal

OT

Hip

DNP

Limited

Limited

Deonte Banks

CB

Rib

DNP

DNP

DNP

D.J. Davidson

DL

Shoulder

Limited

Limited

Limited

Tommy DeVito

QB

Right Forearm

Limited

Full

Full

Bryce Ford-Wheaton

WR

Achilles

Limited

Full

Full

Jordon Riley

DT

Knee

Limited

Limited

Dyonte Johnson*

LB

Ankle

Limited

Full

Full

Dane Belton

DB

Hip

--

Limited

Tyler Nubin

DB

Knee

--

Limited

Malik Nabers

WR

Groin/Hip Flexor

--

Limited

DNP

Bold denotes a change in status/new addition to the report from date of first issue.

*Designated to return from IR.

New Orleans Saints Injury Report

Player

Pos

Injury

Wed

Thurs.

Fri.

Status

Taysom Hill

TE

Knee

DNP

DNP

Cesar Ruiz

G

Concussion

DNP

Limited

Nick Saldiveri

G

Knee

DNP

DNP

Juwan Johnson

TE

Foot

Limited

Limited

Erik McCoy

C

Groin

Limited

Limited

Bub Means

WR

Ankle

Limited

DNP

Foster Moreau

TE

Shoulder

Limited

Limited

Lucas Patrick

G

Calf

Limited

Limited

Tanoh Kpassagnon

DL

Achilles

Full

Full

Tyrann Mathieu

S

Forearm

Full

Full

Kendre Miller

RB

Hamstring

Full

Full

Pete Werner

LB

Hand

Full

Full

Latest Giants Coverage

manual

New York Giants On SI Social Media

Published |Modified
Patricia Traina
PATRICIA TRAINA

Patricia Traina has covered the New York Giants for 30+ seasons, and her work has appeared in multiple media outlets, including The Athletic, Forbes, Bleacher Report, and the Sports Illustrated media group. As a credentialed New York Giants press corps member, Patricia has also covered five Super Bowls (three featuring the Giants), the annual NFL draft, and the NFL Scouting Combine. She is the author of The Big 50: The Men and Moments that Made the New York Giants. In addition to her work with New York Giants On SI, Patricia hosts the Locked On Giants podcast. Patricia is also a member of the Pro Football Writers of America and the Football Writers Association of America.

Home/Big Blue+