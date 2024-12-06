New York Giants WR Malik Nabers Has New Injury
New York Giants receiver Malik Nabers is dealing with a hip flexor injury he suffered during Thursday’s team practice, head coach Brian Daboll confirmed.
Nabers, who has been on the injury report before with a groin issue, didn’t practice on Friday, raising concern about his availability for Sunday’s home game against the New Orleans Saints. Daboll said that Nabers wasn’t ruled out before the practice, but his status is certainly worth keeping an eye on, as he remains the team’s leading receiver with 75 catches for 740 yards.
Other Giants who didn’t practice on Friday include linebacker Bobby Okereke (back), defensive tackle Rakeem Nunez-Roches (neck), and cornerback Deonte Banks (rib). Those three players have been unable to practice all week, and although they have not received an injury status as of before the team’s Friday practice, they are not trending in the right direction.
In somewhat positive news, both starting offensive tackles, Jermaine Eluemunor (quad) and Evan Neal (hip) were projected to be limited during Friday’s practice. Both appear to be heading in the right direction, but again, Daboll did not offer a final status on either player before the team’s Friday practice.
— Check back later for both the Giants’ and Saints’ final injury designations for Sunday.
New York Giants Injury Report
Player
Pos
Injury
Wed.
Thurs.
Fri.
Status
Bobby Okereke
ILB
Back
DNP
DNP
DNP
Jermaine Eluemunor
OT
Quad
DNP
Limited
Limited
Rakeem Nunez-Roches
IDL
Neck
DNP
DNP
DNP
Evan Neal
OT
Hip
DNP
Limited
Limited
Deonte Banks
CB
Rib
DNP
DNP
DNP
D.J. Davidson
DL
Shoulder
Limited
Limited
Limited
Tommy DeVito
QB
Right Forearm
Limited
Full
Full
Bryce Ford-Wheaton
WR
Achilles
Limited
Full
Full
Jordon Riley
DT
Knee
Limited
Limited
Dyonte Johnson*
LB
Ankle
Limited
Full
Full
Dane Belton
DB
Hip
--
Limited
Tyler Nubin
DB
Knee
--
Limited
Malik Nabers
WR
Groin/Hip Flexor
--
Limited
DNP
Bold denotes a change in status/new addition to the report from date of first issue.
*Designated to return from IR.
New Orleans Saints Injury Report
Player
Pos
Injury
Wed
Thurs.
Fri.
Status
Taysom Hill
TE
Knee
DNP
DNP
Cesar Ruiz
G
Concussion
DNP
Limited
Nick Saldiveri
G
Knee
DNP
DNP
Juwan Johnson
TE
Foot
Limited
Limited
Erik McCoy
C
Groin
Limited
Limited
Bub Means
WR
Ankle
Limited
DNP
Foster Moreau
TE
Shoulder
Limited
Limited
Lucas Patrick
G
Calf
Limited
Limited
Tanoh Kpassagnon
DL
Achilles
Full
Full
Tyrann Mathieu
S
Forearm
Full
Full
Kendre Miller
RB
Hamstring
Full
Full
Pete Werner
LB
Hand
Full
Full