Giants WR Malik Nabers in "Same Spot" as Wednesday Injury-wise
New York Giants receiver Malik Nabers is “still in the same spot” regarding his advancement through the league’s concussion protocol, head coach Brian Daboll confirmed.
Nabers suffered his concussion toward the end of the Giants’ Week 4 loss to Dallas. He didn’t practice all last week, and Daboll said that the rookie receiver was in the early phases of the league protocol. Nabers was kept inside during that time, suggesting he was in either Phase 1 or 2 of the protocol.
Daboll said Nabers has made progress this week, but not to the point where he’s been able to participate in practice with a red, non-contact jersey. Nabers has come outside to work on the side with a trainer but did not practice on Wednesday. With Daboll saying the receiver is still in the “same spot” as he was on Wednesday, that means Nabers is unlikely to practice on Thursday.
For Nabers to play Sunday night against the Cincinnati Bengals, he would need to be on the field Friday in a red non-contact jersey, which would likely mean he’s in Phase 4 of the 5-phase protocol. If he were to make it through Phase 4 with no setbacks, he could be ready for the final phase by Saturday, when the team holds a walkthrough, though that would be calling things close.
In other Giants injury news, running back Devin Singletary (groin) is "advancing," per Daboll. Singletary was limited in Wednesday’s practice but will probably try to do a little more on Thursday. Guard Greg Van Roten is back after getting a rest day on Wednesday, but guard Jon Runyan, Jr. is still sick. Daboll says that he is "hopeful" of having Runyan for Sunday’s game.
Check back later for Thursday's injury report for the Giants and Bengals.
New York Giants Injury Report
Player
Pos
Injury
Wed
Thurs
Fri
Status
Kayvon Thibodeaux
OLB
Wrist
DNP
DNP
Devin Singletary
RB
Groin
Limited
Jon Runyan, Jr
OG
Illness
DNP
Greg Van Roten
OG
NIR/Veteran's Rest Day
DNP
Malik Nabers
WR
Concussion
DNP
Brian Burns
OLB
Groin
Limited
Dru Phillips
CB
Calf/shoulder
Limited
Adoree' Jackson
CB
Calf
Limited
Cincinnati Bengals Injury Report
Player
Pos
Injury
Wed.
Thurs.
Fri.
Status
Joe Burrow
QB
Right Wrist
Full
Mike Hilton
CB
Knee
Full
DJ Ivey*
CB
Knee
Full
Mike Gesicki
TE
Hamstring
DNP
Kris Jenkins Jr.
DT
Thumb
Full
Sheldon Rankins
DT
Hamstring
Limited
Amarius Mims
OT
Calf
Full
Zack Moss
RB
Foot
DNP
Joseph Ossai
DE
Shoulder
Limited
* Designated to return from injured reserve.