Giants Country

Giants WR Malik Nabers in "Same Spot" as Wednesday Injury-wise

Nabers' return from a Week 4 concussion has been slow-go.

Patricia Traina

Sep 26, 2024; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants wide receiver Malik Nabers (1) on a short gain against Dallas Cowboys linebacker DeMarvion Overshown (13) during the first half at MetLife Stadium.
Sep 26, 2024; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants wide receiver Malik Nabers (1) on a short gain against Dallas Cowboys linebacker DeMarvion Overshown (13) during the first half at MetLife Stadium. / Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images
In this story:

New York Giants receiver Malik Nabers is “still in the same spot” regarding his advancement through the league’s concussion protocol, head coach Brian Daboll confirmed.

Nabers suffered his concussion toward the end of the Giants’ Week 4 loss to Dallas. He didn’t practice all last week, and Daboll said that the rookie receiver was in the early phases of the league protocol. Nabers was kept inside during that time, suggesting he was in either Phase 1 or 2 of the protocol.

Daboll said Nabers has made progress this week, but not to the point where he’s been able to participate in practice with a red, non-contact jersey. Nabers has come outside to work on the side with a trainer but did not practice on Wednesday. With Daboll saying the receiver is still in the “same spot” as he was on Wednesday, that means Nabers is unlikely to practice on Thursday.

For Nabers to play Sunday night against the Cincinnati Bengals, he would need to be on the field Friday in a red non-contact jersey, which would likely mean he’s in Phase 4 of the 5-phase protocol. If he were to make it through Phase 4 with no setbacks, he could be ready for the final phase by Saturday, when the team holds a walkthrough, though that would be calling things close.

In other Giants injury news, running back Devin Singletary (groin) is "advancing," per Daboll. Singletary was limited in Wednesday’s practice but will probably try to do a little more on Thursday. Guard Greg Van Roten is back after getting a rest day on Wednesday, but guard Jon Runyan, Jr. is still sick. Daboll says that he is "hopeful" of having Runyan for Sunday’s game.

Check back later for Thursday's injury report for the Giants and Bengals.

New York Giants Injury Report

Player

Pos

Injury

Wed

Thurs

Fri

Status

Kayvon Thibodeaux

OLB

Wrist

DNP

DNP

Devin Singletary

RB

Groin

Limited

Jon Runyan, Jr

OG

Illness

DNP

Greg Van Roten

OG

NIR/Veteran's Rest Day

DNP

Malik Nabers

WR

Concussion

DNP

Brian Burns

OLB

Groin

Limited

Dru Phillips

CB

Calf/shoulder

Limited

Adoree' Jackson

CB

Calf

Limited

Cincinnati Bengals Injury Report

Player

Pos

Injury

Wed.

Thurs.

Fri.

Status

Joe Burrow

QB

Right Wrist

Full

Mike Hilton

CB

Knee

Full

DJ Ivey*

CB

Knee

Full

Mike Gesicki

TE

Hamstring

DNP

Kris Jenkins Jr.

DT

Thumb

Full

Sheldon Rankins

DT

Hamstring

Limited

Amarius Mims

OT

Calf

Full

Zack Moss

RB

Foot

DNP

Joseph Ossai

DE

Shoulder

Limited

* Designated to return from injured reserve.

READ MORE ABOUT THE GIANTS' WEEK 6 GAME AGAINST THE BENGALS

Published
Patricia Traina
PATRICIA TRAINA

Patricia Traina has covered the New York Giants for over three decades for various media outlets. She is the host of the Locked On Giants podcast and the author of "The Big 50: New York Giants: The Men and Moments that Made the New York Giants" (Triumph Books, September 2020). View Patricia's full bio.

Home/Big Blue+