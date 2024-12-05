Giants WR Malik Nabers on Challenge of Catching Balls from Different Quarterbacks
New York Giants receiver Malik Nabers just wants the ball–he’s made that much clear.
And while it doesn’t matter who is throwing the ball to him, Nabers is currently in a season in which he’s caught balls from three different quarterbacks: Daniel Jones, Tommy DeVito, and Drew Lock.
Nabers is no stranger to that situation, having caught balls from three different quarterbacks during his freshman season at LSU (Myles Brennan, Max Johnson, and Garrett Nussmeier).
“Every quarterback has a different spin on the ball. But as long as you can just try to get a good key on how they throw the ball, get some catches after practice with them, just try to figure out how you can grip their ball. That’s really it.”
Lock, just like any of the quarterbacks on the Giants roster, is thrilled to have NAbers as one of the targets to throw to.
“He's been great. Being able to create space in routes is huge in this league and does a phenomenal job of doing that. It's probably his best skill besides going up and getting balls, getting 50-50 balls,” Lock said.
“He's shown that on tape this year. The sky's the limit for him. Obviously, every single snap, every game, every rep, he gets to take it to the next level and learn a little bit more about himself and about this league. I'm excited to see where it continues to go for him.”
As much as Nabers would like the ball and as much as the Giants want him to get it, Lock said it’s important not to force things to where you’re going off script and making it easier for the opponent to defend what you're doing.
“You've got to let the game flow. You've got to let it come to you,” Lock said. “If I got my opportunity to throw it to him, I was going to take it.
“But, at the same time, my job is to know the play that's being called, why we're calling it, what's my read on it and execute in that sense. If he was the first and he's open, I'm going to give it to him. But, if he's the third and one and two are open, you're not passing that up.”
Nabers is always at the ready, regardless of if his number is called. And in his quest to become the best receiver he can be, he’s also been working to clean up a drop problem which has seen him lead all rookie receivers with seven dropped passes and tie for third with seven other of his peers.
To fix that, he’s not only been spending time to clean up his dropped passes, he’s also been spending extra time with the quarterbacks to ensure that he’s ready no matter who is throwing him the ball that week.
“Yeah, I try to get as many catches as possible before practice, try to see the kind of spin on the football, try to see different ways to catch the football,” Nabers said.
But when push comes to shove, it really doesn’t matter who the quarterback is because he as a receiver has just one job to do.
“At the end of the day, it's still just catching the ball,” Nabers said with a smile.