GMFB Crew Predicts NY Giants Will Reach Playoffs
In the past several months leading up to the 2025 NFL season, it’s been hard to find another team as heavily doubted as the New York Football Giants entering year four of the Joe Schoen-Brian Daboll regime.
After the complete debacle of an effort the franchise produced last season, finishing 3-14 and with one of the league’s most anemic offenses, it’s not hard to see where some of the heavy criticism has come from football pundits and viewers in that time.
The Giants simply had a roster that was more of a skeleton operation after another year of relentless injuries took its toll on their best talent.
Some made it through the race and showed promise, such as rookie receiver Malik Nabers and running back Tyrone Tracy Jr., but the singular missing piece holding everything back remained the lack of identity at the quarterback position.
That gaping hole became one of the major focuses of the Giants’ offseason, along with bringing back a historic theme in their defense, an elite edge rush that had brewed success in the past title runs and will hopefully serve as their catalyst for a return to contention this fall.
Little did those naysayers expect that in the preceding weeks of team camp and the preseason, the regime’s efforts to fix their roster’s glaring weaknesses had started to bear some real fruit in their early practice sessions and performances on the exhibition gridiron this summer.
Following a 3-0 preseason swing that, while it should be taken with a grain of salt, flashed a capable roster on both sides of the ball from veterans and rookies alike, there is suddenly a shift happening as the Giants make believers out of folks who feel they might do more than just juice their win total up a few victories.
Among them is the crew over at Good Morning Football, and co-host Jamie Erdhal in particular, who has made a bold prediction involving the Giants in the network’s annual projection of the NFC postseason picture this season.
Erdhal was the lone member of the panel who selected New York to shock the football world by making it into the playoff dance as one of the conference’s three wild card teams, the reasoning for her surprising choice coming down to the theme of desperation and what it could bring out of the talent in their locker room.
“There are certain times in a football team's lifespan that desperation breeds success,” Erdhal said on the show.
“I think this is a desperate time for the head coach, for the manager, and for the quarterback room as a whole, but I think there is something special there, and it doesn’t matter to me who is playing there.”
“It’s the spirit that you are seeing within it, and that defense for New York is also so good that I think they’ll beat up on more teams than any one of us can appreciate. If that quarterback room can hold steady…I think that the Giants are in.”
Picking the Giants to sneak into the postseason just one year removed from only winning three games and amidst what could be a tougher NFC picture is definitely a striking proposition by Erdhal.
Especially when one considers that feat would likely require the Giants to win at least nine games on their upcoming schedule, which is slated to be the hardest in the entire league. Most analyst projections for the organization haven't reached that level of friendliness, hanging the Giants at best a decent five to seven wins for their final 2025 record.
But who’s to say it can’t happen? The Giants' initial stretch is definitely arduous, featuring several teams that outlined the playoff picture last season and two meetings with the Super Bowl champions in the Philadelphia Eagles. Yet, some of their earliest matchups are gaining developments that could work in the Giants’ favor.
In Week 1, the Giants will face the Washington Commanders, whose offense proved to be elite in 2024, but their offensive line is already taking some early hits from injuries.
Then, with the Dallas Cowboys, all eyes are fixed on how their rival will respond after seeing arguably their best player, outside linebacker Micah Parsons, get traded to Green Bay right before kickoff.
There could be a world where the Giants steal one or both of those contests, ensuring a split with two divisional opponents and potentially boosting their postseason aspirations. They could also add some, ensuring victories against teams seemingly below them in the rankings, making it more feasible, such as the Saints, Patriots, Raiders, and Bears.
No matter how you slice it, where the wins come from, it’s going to take a lot of factors coming together for the Giants to get back to early winter football for the first time since they did it in Daboll’s first year as head coach in 2022.
On the offensive end, Russell Wilson has the challenge of steering the huddle back into a group that can create positive production at all three levels of the field. The most exciting figures are the deep range, where the Giants haven’t been as explosive, aiming to catch opponents off guard and earn more trips into the red zone.
The defense will have its own set of priorities. Still, none more pressing than Shane Bowen figuring out different packages that can get all four of his talented pass rushers on the turf at the same time and create utter confusion for opposing gunslingers.
At their end, their potential may live or die mostly with what rookie Abdul Carter can bring to the table in winning his matchups and opening up more for his teammates to get their own piece of the action in the backfield.
The Giants don’t have the perfect roster, to be honest, and there are still some concerns, but they have a good amount of talent in this year’s team, which should prevent them from repeating the disaster they left at the end of the last game in Philadelphia just nine months ago.
Even if it comes together as a more positive product in 2025, it still might not be enough for New York to answer the call of their few supporters that are finally shouting for their success, as the difficulty of the schedule can’t be stressed enough.
Still, it should feel good for the franchise to finally have some folks standing in their corner as the regular season approaches after a long period of wondering whether the clock was simply ticking on the current leadership and changes were on the way.
What happens next with the NY Giants? Find out! Follow and like us on Facebook. Visit our YouTube channel for the latest videos. Want to send a question in for our mailbag? You can do so here.