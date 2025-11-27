3 Rising Head Coaching Candidates That Make Sense for NY Giants

After watching Brian Daboll become the latest first-time head coach to stumble with the New York Giants , many fans are clamoring for an experienced leader. There are not many plausible candidates who wear that label, however.

That means people might have to get used to the idea of the organization hiring another young coordinator. There are a bunch of names emerging as head coaching contenders this season, but a few really stand out as potential fits for the Giants.

General manager Joe Schoen must recommend someone to team ownership who can maximize the team's talent, instill a strong sense of accountability, and change the energy surrounding the franchise. Finding such an individual is often challenging, but there are three rising coordinators whose backgrounds suggest promise.

Chris Shula

Los Angeles Rams defensive coordinator Chris Shula | Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

You will see some familiar last names on this list, but make no mistake: these men have earned their own well-regarded reputations. Chris Shula is more than just the grandson of Hall of Fame head coach and two-time Super Bowl champion Don Shula.

He is also an impressive defensive coordinator who has a close working and personal relationship with one of the most innovative offensive schemers in the sport today. Shula has surely absorbed a wealth of knowledge while serving under Sean McVay with the Los Angeles Rams over the last nine seasons.

Great coaches do not always mold competent leaders, but the Super Bowl LVI champ's influence is present throughout the league. His guidance can go a long way. Just ask Kevin O'Connell, Matt LaFleur, and Zac Taylor.

Some branches on the McVay coaching tree have wilted, to be clear, but Shula is as close to the vaunted head coach as any of the aforementioned men.

NFL insider Jay Glazer reported that McVay has strongly advocated for his Miami University (Ohio) teammate and friend to become a future head coach , and that is hard to ignore.

Although Shula's field of expertise may turn off those who want Dart to be the focal point of the Giants moving forward, hard-hitting defense is the essence of winning Big Blue football. The 39-year-old is certainly bringing that quality to the Rams.

Los Angeles has kept opponents out of the end zone and is allowing only 16.3 points per game, the fewest in the NFL.

Under Shula, Jared Verse won Defensive Rookie of the Year honors, Byron Young has totaled a career-best nine sacks in just 11 games this season, and Nate Landman has four forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries. The second-year DC is getting the best out of his playmakers.

Perhaps he can have a similar impact on Dexter Lawrence II, Brian Burns, and Abdul Carter, all of whom already make their presence felt on the Giants. Barring a shocking regression from quarterback Jaxson Dart, a suffocating defense should produce a playoff berth.

Klint Kubiak

The Seattle Seahawks' offensive coordinator is gaining popularity amid his success with QB Sam Darnold and the team's top-ranked passing offense in the NFL. He has never manned the sidelines before, but he has spent plenty of time learning from respected football minds.

Klint Kubiak, the son of Super Bowl 50 champion Gary Kubiak, entered the league in 2013 and has worked under Kyle Shanahan, Mike Zimmer, and others. He was born into this sport and has communicated with a variety of personalities during his professional life.

Kubiak gradually climbed the ladder and took his licks before sparking the Seahawks' offense. Yes, Jaxon Smith-Njigba was already dashing towards stardom, and Kenneth Walker III had established himself as a reliable lead back. Still, the defensive-minded head coach, Mike Macdonald, needed someone to help bring everything together.

Darnold and Kubiak are the two biggest additions to Seattle's aerial attack. Minnesota Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell unleashed the veteran quarterback and former draft bust, but the Seahawks offensive coordinator has definitely done his part to position Darnold for success.

This season, the 2024 Pro Bowler is posting career highs in passer rating (106.2), QBR (69.1), and yards gained per pass attempt (9.3).

Additionally, Seattle ranks third in points per game (29.5) and seventh in total yards per game (364.6). It would be interesting to see what Kubiak could do with versatile signal-caller Jaxson Dart and explosive wide receiver Malik Nabers .

Adam Stenavich

The Giants were once a revered organization, but they have now lost their way . So why not borrow one from somewhere else? Winning cultures frequently breed winning head coaches.

The Green Bay Packers have been one of the most consistent franchises in the league across the last two decades, which makes fourth-year offensive coordinator Adam Stenavich an intriguing head coaching option for New York.

Green Bay Packers offensive coordinator Adam Stenavich is shown before their preseason game against there Seattle Seahawks Saturday, August 23, 2025 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin. | Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The 42-year-old has gleaned wisdom from lauded offensive gurus Kyle Shanahan and Matt LaFleur. Spending two years with the San Francisco 49ers before jumping over to Green Bay in 2019. Furthermore, Stenavich brings a unique perspective as a former offensive lineman, offering a well-rounded view of the offense.

Although the Giants have been much more effective in the trenches, they could benefit from having a head coach who can effectively oversee the development of the entire unit.

Obviously, however, his relationship with Dart would be the most important one to monitor.

Stenavich served as the Packers' O-Line coach during the tail-end of the Aaron Rodgers era and has been on the team for the entirety of Jordan Love's NFL career. That is quite the body of work.

Green Bay's offense has admittedly been spotty during the 2025-26 campaign -- 13th in points, 14th in passing yards, and 15th in rushing yards -- but Adam Stenavich is helping LaFleur scheme a fairly productive offense despite a lack of star power in the wide receiver room.

Aside from the presently injured Malik Nabers , the Giants' pass-catching group is scattered with question marks.

Stenavich's ability to elevate others, coupled with the lessons he learned from both the Packers and Niners, could prove mighty valuable in the Meadowlands.

What happens next with the NY Giants? Find out! Follow and like us on Facebook .Visit our YouTube channel for the latest videos. Want to send a question in for our mailbag? You can do so here .

More New York Giants Coverage