How Former Giants QB Daniel Jones’s Free-agency Decision Could Impact Giants
Don’t look now, but former New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones, who signed with the Minnesota Vikings after his release from New York, could be a major factor in determining how the NFL free-agent quarterback carousel spins.
To recap, the Seahawks made a bold trade, sending quarterback Geno Smith to the Las Vegas Raiders after the two sides reportedly couldn’t bridge the gap between what Smith was seeking per year and what Seattle wanted to pay him.
With Smith now in Las Vegas, the Seahawks are reportedly set to make a big push to land Sam Darnold, who had a comeback type of a season last year with the Vikings, a push that, according to NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero, appears to be coming closer to happening.
If Darnold does depart the Vikings, they could try to turn to Jones as their starting quarterback. However, Jones, whom Pelissero reports has other options, might not be so willing to return to the Vikings, who spent a first-round pick on J.J. McCarthy last year.
With McCarthy expected to be ready for 2025 after missing last season due to knee surgery, the Vikings might want a shorter-term option such as Aaron Rodgers, who has been linked to the Giants after their failed attempt to acquire Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford in a trade.
Jones, meanwhile, has reportedly drawn interest from the Colts, where he would compete with starter Anthony Richardson if he signed there.
The Giants' best option in their search would be to try to land Russell Wilson, assuming he doesn’t return to the Steelers.
If Wilson spurns the Giants, Jones doesn’t re-up with the Vikings, and the Vikings pivot to Rodgers, it’s anyone’s guess as to what the Giants might do for their veteran bridge quarterback option.
One such hope for the Giants might be Kirk Cousins, who is still under contract to the Falcons. According to a report, Cousins has a no-trade clause in his contract and has reportedly met with Falcons owner Arthur Blank about his future with the team.
The next few days should prove quite interesting. The pre-free agency negotiating window opens at noon on Monday, at which time there figures to be a flurry of reports of teams agreeing to terms with free agents.