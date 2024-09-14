How Giants Have Responded After Brutal Losses?
The third year of the Joe Schoen/Brian Daboll era started in the worst way possible: The New York Giants put up a stinker in Week 1, a 28-6 loss at home to the Minnesota Vikings.
It was the second straight year that the Giants were blown out at home during Week 1. Last season, they suffered a 40-0 crushing defeat to the rival Dallas Cowboys on Sunday Night Football. Unfortunately, the Giants are no strangers to blowout losses like the one they endured last week. In fact, they've had 11 such losses since the start of the 2022 season.
The Giants need to bounce back. Luckily for them, it's still Week 2, and there's plenty of time to right the ship in this scenario. Here's how they answered the bell over the last two seasons.
2022 season
The Giants had three double-digit losses in 2022, the first coming in Week 8 against the Seahawks 27-13. It was the first time that season they looked out of sync, as the offense couldn't get anything going, and special teams mistakes limited them to just one touchdown.
The Giants had their bye week after this loss but still had a 6-2 record. They came out of the bye week with a 24-16 win at home against the Texans, with the offense showing signs of life. Daniel Jones threw for two touchdowns, and Saquon Barkley added another one on the ground.
Their next big loss that season was to the Lions at home 31-18. It took a while for the Giants to respond with a win, as they dropped their next game in Dallas, tied with Washington at home the following week, and then got crushed 48-22 by the Eagles.
The Giants were going through a tough, dry spell at the time, especially the deflating home loss to Philadelphia. Needing a win in Washington, the Giants beat the Commanders 20-12 on Sunday Night Football en route to their first playoff berth since 2016.
2023 season
Following their 40-0 Week 1 loss, the Giants traveled to Arizona the following weekend to take on the Cardinals. They fell behind early, trailing 20-0 at halftime. However, the Giants flipped a switch in the second half and came out with a 31-28 win behind Daniel Jones and Saquon Barkley taking over. Jones threw for 321 yards and two touchdowns, with Barkley adding two scores, one in the air and the other on the ground.
Unfortunately for them, the following three games were all double-digit losses. 30-12 against the Niners, 24-3 at home against the Seahawks, and a 31-16 loss to the Dolphins.
They also dropped the next game in Buffalo, a 14-9 loss. With a four-game losing streak looming, the Giants returned home to beat the Commanders 14-7. Tyrod Taylor started at quarterback and threw two touchdowns, one to Barkley and the other to Darren Waller.
It wouldn't be long before the Giants lost big again, falling 30-6 to the Raiders two weeks later and 49-17 to the Cowboys right after.
The Commanders were once again their 'get right' game, this time winning 31-19 in Week 11. Their last big loss of the season came in New Orleans, a 24-6 defeat that basically ended the Tommy DeVito winning streak.
The Giants then dropped their following two games by a combined nine points. They ended the season with a 27-10 win at home against the Eagles, a much-needed way to end what was an abysmal 2023 season.
The Giants are obviously under heavy pressure early to win their first game. The trend seems to be beating the Commanders to get back into the win column. Luckily, that's who they'll face in Week 2.