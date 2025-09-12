How Shane Bowen Could Get Abdul Carter on Field More for NY Giants
As New York Giants defensive coordinator Shane Bowen continues to figure out how to get all three of the team’s top edge rushers–Brian Burns, Kayvon Thibodeaux, and Abdul Carter–onto the field at once, the answer might have dropped into his lap thanks to an unfortunate twist of fate.
The Giants are going to be without inside linebacker Micah McFadden for most, if not the rest of the season, thanks to the foot injury he suffered in the regular-season opener for which he was to have surgery.
While the team intends to fill the on-field opening with second-year linebacker Darius Muasau, there could be a world in which Carter, who for two years played inside linebacker at Penn State, moves to that spot on third downs while continuing his rotation with Burns and Thibodeaux on the other downs.
“Abdul's got the history of playing off the ball, so that's something we’ve got to consider, got to look at,” Bowen said Thursday before practice. “Another way to potentially get all three of those guys on the field.”
Carter, the third overall pick in this year’s draft, only played 38 snaps on defense last week, and just eight with Thibodeaux and Burns on the field with him.
Getting Carter some snaps at inside linebacker, where he can drop into coverage or blitz depending on the situation, is one way to potentially increase that number.
“I think that's something that's going to evolve as we go here, " Bowen said. “I think the tempo kind of handcuffs you a little bit with how much control we potentially have over that at times.
But I think each week it’s something we're going to look at just ways, situationally, that fit that we're able to hopefully utilize those three guys, whether it's together, separately, but continue to evolve as we go.”
One of the reasons why Carter appealed so much to the Giants was his ability to make plays regardless of the position or role he was asked to play. In Week 1, Bowen took advantage of Carter’s skill set, lining him up all over the defensive front, including at defensive tackle, and giving him five snaps at middle linebacker.
“I think all those guys have the versatility to do some different things for us that we’ve got to continue to explore. By game plan, we're seeing what happens first, second, and third down. What are those situations on third down? All that stuff kind of comes into play,” Bowen said.
By being flexible with Carter’s alignments, the Giants should ensure that all three of their top linebackers are on the field more than the eight times they were in Week 1.
“I think as the game goes, that kind of dictates it a little bit, what you're able to get from those guys and what personnel groups you're able to get them in on. That plays a part,” Bowen said.
“But yeah, anytime we can get those three on the field, I think it's beneficial for us in certain situations, right? It may not be very beneficial in other situations, depending on how teams attack us at the time. Something we’ve got to continue to look at and make sure we find those opportunities when they're there.”
What happens next with the NY Giants? Find out! Follow and like us on Facebook. Visit our YouTube channel for the latest videos. Want to send a question in for our mailbag? You can do so here.