Is Eric Gray Set for A Bigger Role in Second Season with Giants?
Looking for a non-starter on the New York Giants who is currently flying under the radar but who projects to be a big part of the team this coming season?
Look no further than second-year running back Eric Gray, whom ESPN’s Aaron Schatz made a case for as being a "non-starter to know" on the team.
"Just how much can the Giants pile the carries on veteran addition Devin Singletary?" Schatz wrote. "Somebody is going to have to give him a breather and play if Singletary gets hurt. This 2023 fifth-round pick is first in line. It's a positive that his receiving and blocking get good reviews, but he had just 17 carries for 48 yards in his rookie season."
Gray could be a viable option as a situational running back or a substitute for Singletary if the Giants want to manage his workload. Receiving is a key trait for the modern running back, and Gray caught six passes for 22 yards last season. His longest receiving play was nine yards.
Gray, a fifth-round draft pick last year, received a favorable scouting report from NFL analyst Lance Zierlein. Zierlein assigned a fourth-round value to the former Oklahoma running back, whose skill set was compared to Miles Sanders's.
"Decisive, creative runner with the size and skill set for three-down consideration on the pro level," Zierlein wrote.
"Gray won’t be a home run hitter in the open field, but his short-area burst and oily hips open access to the entire field, with cuts coming suddenly and at unpredictable angles. He’s a less powerful finisher than his size might indicate and needs to keep from spilling runs wide unnecessarily. He is a reliable threat out of the backfield with soft hands and a willingness to block. Gray has the potential to find work quickly as a three-down backup with future starter potential."
Despite playing four years of college football (between Tennessee and Oklahoma), Gray had a reasonable workload, averaging around 12 carries per game throughout college. He rushed for 1,366 yards and 11 touchdowns during his senior season for the Sooners. He averaged 5.6 yards per carry throughout his college career.
Gray has enough potential to earn a consistent role in the Giants' offense, but he’s in no way a lock to be the Giants' second running back behind Singletary.
Gray’s biggest competition might be 2024 fifth-round pick Tyrone Tracy Jr, a converted wide receiver turned running back who, during his time at Purdue, led the Boilermakers with eight rushing touchdowns and finished his final season with nine starts in 11 games and recording 716 rushing yards on 113 carries and 132 receiving yards on 19 receptions.
Tracy, who also has return experience, something the Giants tried to do with Gray last year only for that to flop, will be in line for the kickoff returner role as well.
The Giants have not set their depth chart for training camp, but it’s worth noting that Gray received a fair amount of first-team reps during the spring, which could suggest he’ll be the No. 2 back to open camp.