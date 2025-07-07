Is There Any Kind of Role for WR Juice Wells with NY Giants in the Future?
After the 2025 NFL Draft, the NY Giants dipped into undrafted free agency to add multiple options to the bottom of their wide receiver room.
The most notable name in that bunch was Antwane “Juice” Wells out of Ole Miss, who had 28 catches for 550 yards and six receiving touchdowns in 2024.
One of the most significant selling points with Wells is that he spent the 2024 season with Giants first-round rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart at Ole Miss.
Wells has solid size and production throughout his college career, but his one season in Oxford was relatively underwhelming, considering the hype surrounding his transfer there.
Juice Wells, WR
Height: 6-0
Weight: 205
EXP: Rookie
School: Ole Miss
How Acquired: UDFA-’25
2024 in Review
Wells transferred from South Carolina to Ole Miss before the 2024 season, and his move was met with considerable fanfare, as in 2022, his last healthy season, he had become a near-1,000-yard receiver.
While part of the reason for Wells’ underwhelming year was because of the immensely talented receiver room at Ole Miss, he was also just wildly inconsistent when he was on the field.
Wells finished fourth on the team in catches and yards while finishing third in touchdowns despite being one of two receivers to play in all 13 games.
Contract/Cap Info
The Giants signed Wells to a standard UDFA contract with a total value of $2.99 million over three years, with $259,000 fully guaranteed at signing.
The only time Wells has a guaranteed salary is $ 234,000 of his 2025 salary; the rest of his guarantees come from $8,333 signing bonuses every year.
If the Giants were to cut or trade Wells this year, they would create $606,000 in cap space while eating $242,333 this year and $16,667 next year in dead cap space.
Wells’ contract, which doesn’t count toward the top 51, shouldn’t play a factor in determining if he makes it to the regular season.
2025 Preview
Wells will need a strong training camp and preseason to determine his status with the Giants. Realistically speaking, he’s probably a better candidate for the practice squad, given his skill set and experience, as well as his chemistry with Dart.
Wells’s physical play style isn’t one that’s going to pop during spring and the early portions of training camp, but once he gets to go full-throttle, that should change.
If he can show the ability to contribute on special teams in some way, he could solidify that and be a dark horse candidate for the bottom of the roster.