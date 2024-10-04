Jalin Hyatt Ready to Seize the Moment for Giants
Despite the desires of the New York Giants front office, locker room, coaches, and fan base, it was bound to happen at some point.
The “it” is the possibility of budding superstar receiver Malik Nabers, who has been the face of the Giants' offense for four games, not being available for a game.
Although as of Thursday, Nabers hadn’t been declared out of Sunday’s Week 5 game against the Seattle Seahawks, one week after suffering a concussion in the team’s Week 4 loss to the Dallas Cowboys, Nabers was still in the early phases of the league’s protocol, with time running out for him to get the clearance he needs to return to action.
If Nabers is indeed declared out, second-year man Jalin Hyatt, who has sort of been an afterthought in the Giants' offense given his lack of offensive snaps and pass targets, has been preparing to step up.
Hyatt, like Nabers, has exceptional straight-line speed. But the difference, at least so far, between the rookie and the second-year receivers is that the former has a knack for making highlight reel plays, showing a determination that challenges opposing defenders to dare to try and take away his ball.
Hyatt, on the other hand, has been inconsistent. He comes from Tennessee, where his role in the offense was arguably limited compared to what the Giants needed him to do.
As a rookie last year, he spent a lot of extra time with Giants receivers coach Mike Groh to get up to speed on the pro game. This past offseason, he also worked on adding muscle and improving every facet of his game.
Still, it hasn’t been enough. During training camp, Hyatt, locked in a battle with Darius Slayton for a place in the Giants' top three receivers behind Nabers and Wan’Dale Robinson, lost that competition.
But things in the NFL can change in a New York minute, which is why coaches tell players to stay ready every week, advice Hyatt has taken to heart.
“Yeah, you just got to be ready whenever it is,” Hyatt said Thursday in front of his locker. “This is a long, long season; injuries happen and it's all about taking advantage of the opportunities.”
Hyatt laughed when asked if quarterback Daniel Jones had guaranteed him double-digit targets in the game, which is the kind of volume NAbers has been getting of late.
“Yeah, I've been in his ear. I know he's right here, he's my locker mate,” he said gesturing slightly to the adjacent locker. “So, every time I see him, I'll say something to him.
“But like I said, we're going to be prepared, we got to be ready, we have a good game plan that I like. And I just can't wait to go out there with DJ and the offensive line and our receivers, and make plays, and we can do that at Seattle.”
But seriously, Hyatt, who has been champing at the bit to contribute to the Giants’ offense, promises he will be ready for the opportunity if Nabers is indeed declared out of Sunday’s game.
“Yeah, it's going to be fine,” he said. “I'm a competitor, I want to be out there and be able to play and obviously, I didn't have a lot of chances this season.
"It's a long season. Things happen, injuries happen, and I got to be ready, I got to be ready whenever my number's called. And if it is called this week, I'll be ready.”