Jameis Winston on the Advice He's Given NY Giants QB Jaxson Dart
New York Giants quarterback Jameis Winston has been in Jaxson Dart’s shoes before.
Winston, like Dart, was a first-round draft pick; Winston, though, was the No. 1 overall pick. He’s faced the often super high expectations and the scrutiny and pressure that come with every throw, good or bad.
Winstoon might have struggled with all that earlier in his career, but now that he’s been around the league for ten seasons, he has a different perspective that he’s been sharing with Dart and that is to take things one day at a time, one throw at a time, good or bad, and learn from the experience.
“The biggest thing is, ‘What can I learn from those moments?’ Meaning, ‘What made me feel this way? And why am I feeling this way?’ (Former Texas A&M football coach) Jimbo Fisher was always like, ‘Jameis, know the why’s,’” Winston said Sunday after practice.
The problem, though, Winston admitted, is that sometimes focusing too much on the whys can do more harm than good.
“When you focus on the whys so much, sometimes you overanalyze things and you lose the natural ability to go out there and play, play smooth,” he said.
“When you’re focusing on the big grand scheme of things, you lose sight of the most important,” Winston added.
It’s that lesson that Winston tries to share with rookie Jaxson Dart, who has been like a sponge in soaking up every morsel of advice he’s received from his teammates.
“I tell him it’s one day at a time. The NFL is the only league where yesterday and tomorrow don’t matter,” he said of his advice to Dart.
“I tell him all of the time, ‘Hey man, it’s a new day. Be grateful for it. Be glad and rejoice in it.’ Because literally, that’s the NFL. One play at a time, one day at a time, and that’s all you can focus on.”
Winston has seen growth in Dart’s game so far.
“I think that comes with the continuity of learning an offense and also confidence. When you first get out there, your confidence might be high because of the blessings and the talent that God has given you, but it’s not as high as it is when you’re executing the offense.
“I think Jaxson is developing that execution state of his confidence, because – he’s swagged out, he’s chill, he’s cool as a cucumber, but reps matter.
“When you’re out there and you’re getting four, five reps at a time and the way that (head coach Brian Daboll) is doing it – he’s throwing us out there and then pulling us out there like it’s creating a great chaos for him to learn this scheme and to be on his toes so I think it’s helping his learning curve a lot faster.”
