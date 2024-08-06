Jason Pinnock Believes Humility and Hard Work Will Improve Giants' Secondary
Jason Pinnock has learned many things in his two seasons with the New York Giants. One of the biggest lessons he has learned is humility.
Pinnock, the oldest member of the Giants' defensive backfield at 25, believes the reason the defensive backfield has so much promise is that its players are all humble.
"The humbleness of the group–it’s a lot of learning going on. It's a lot of film studies going on," Pinnock recently told reporters.
" I've been at other places, and it's probably not the same, as far as film studies specifically in the DB room. So, that's exciting. Routes are slowing down for them. And then you just got room to build. You got youth. Their body's good. So, we're ready to roll, ready to run."
Pinnock is anxious to see how the backfield melds during the preseason, where communication will be the key to the unit's success in this new system under defensive coordinator Shane Bowen.
“The defense coming together. It's a defense that requires a little bit more communication,” Pinnock said. “So, it's very satisfying seeing it all fall together now. Seeing things click for guys, the pre-snap communication, post-snap. I'm excited.”
The Giants completed the first of two joint practices with the Detroit Lions on Monday. Pinnock, who spoke before the Lions came to town, said he is excited to see the Lions, who came within a hair of making it to the Super Bowl last season.
"Let it all come together now, against someone not in our colors, get a little more competitive," Pinnock said.
“Anybody, but specifically with them, of course, it's a team who is full of grit and that’s hard-working, who got a little confidence, a little something to them now, so ready to test what we got going on."
Pinnock, a converted cornerback, switched to safety as a rookie. He became a starter and learned he has to tone the game down, It is not as fast when you are roaming the secondary,
“I switched positions in another country my rookie year, played corner my whole life. So, the game's extremely slow,” Pinnock said.
"Every practice I have, every snap, it's just slowing down for me. And I get to show my athletic ability where I know I separate from a lot of guys for what we do."
Despite the move to safety, Pinnock will still be a ballhawk this season. He knows that the unit will be counted on to cause more turnovers, so he will need to get more interceptions.
"That doesn't drop off. That's what gets you wins. That will get you Super Bowls and that will get you paid," Pinnock said. "You got to get that ball. So, that's always the emphasis in our room. Always incentives within that. And then if you, same thing, missed opportunities. "
Pinnock likes that the Giants are holding the joint practices at home. He's also looking forward to the Giants’ first exhibition game on Thursday against the Lions.
"We're going to have the same motto every time we play somebody. You’re coming into our home specifically; we take that personally with anybody," Pinnock said.
"You got a different color on, and we're ready to go to work because we've been hitting each other all day."