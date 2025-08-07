Jaxson Dart Will Play in NY Giants Preseason Opener at Buffalo
It’s not quite the official start of the Jaxson Dart era for the New York Giants. Still, the rookie quarterback and 25th overall pick in this year’s draft will get his first live game action on Saturday when Big Blue shuffles on up to Buffalo for their preseason opener against the Bills.
“It's important for all the young guys to get out there and experience live action in NFL games,” Daboll said. “It's their first one. It's something they'll always remember, too, these young players. We'll give them as many reps as we can give them, and we'll see how he does.”
After being further peppered with questions about Dart, Daboll finally blurted out, “He's playing. There you go. Tweet that out.”
Daboll wouldn’t say how much game action Dart would see, but he sounded open to having him play a lot.
“It's good for all these young players to play. Again, we'll do what we think is best relative to all the quarterbacks and every position. Have an idea of how long he'll play this game, but again, we'll have practice here and then we'll sit down and finalize it.”
Dart, who the head coach has already informed of his pending NFL debut, said he wasn’t nervous about stepping foot on an NFL gridiron for the first time.
“Football's football. Obviously, you're taking the next step, so it's a bit more advanced, involving details and schematics. But at the end of the day, it's the same game that you're playing when you're a kid,” he said.
Dart plans to soak in the moment and play his heart out, regardless of how many snaps he might get in his debut.
“Compete, don't leave any regrets out there on the field,” he said. “And don't ever take this moment lightly–there's no light that's too bright to play in.”
Evan Neal Ailing?
Offensive lineman Evan Neal has been on a steady path in his attempt to convert from an NFL tackle to a guard, making him one of the most intriguing players to watch this preseason outside of maybe Dart and fellow first-round pick Abul Carter.
But the building excitement of seeing the hulking 6-7, 340-pound Neal take live reps at guard, where he’s locked in a battle for a starting job with veteran Greg Van Roten, might have to be put on hold.
Neal, who hasn’t missed a practice dating back to the spring, was on the sideline for Thursday’s walk-through session, working with a trainer.
Daboll, who always speaks to the media before practice begins, didn’t mention Neal as being someone who is nursing an issue, but suffice it to say, the fourth-year offensive lineman’s inactivity on Thursday did raise more than a few eyebrows.
The Giants have been effusive in their praise of the former Alabama lineman and the seventh overall pick in the 2022 draft as he looks to salvage his career following three mostly fruitless seasons at right tackle.
If Neal is unable to play in the preseason, that will set him back yet again and push him even closer to the “bust” label that’s started to find its way toward his name.
Who’s In, Who’s Out?
Daboll did not confirm which Giants players would be unable to play Saturday, but based on practice participation (or lack thereof) and other factors, the following Giants players are, in our estimation, not going to play:
- Running back Cam Skattebo (injury-related)
- Running back Eric Gray (active/PUP list)
- Receivers Darius Slayton (injury related)
- Receiver Malik Nabers (load management?)
- Outside linebacker Brian Burns (load management?)
- Inside linebacker Detrius Flannigan-Fowles (injury-related)
- Cornerback Cor’Dale Flott (injury related)
- Cornerback Tre Hawkins (injury-related)
- Cornerback Korie Black (injury-related)
- Cornerback Art Green (injury-related)
- Offensive lineman Evan Neal (injury-related)
- Offensive lineman Andrew Thomas (active/PUP list)
- Offensive lineman James Hudson III (injury-related)
Daboll said that none of the Giants who are nursing injuries are believed to be long-term issues at this point. And as far as who will play and who won’t, he said, “The guys that can play will play. And we'll decide that after practice today.”
For Buffalo, Bills head coach Sean McDermott told reporters that quarterback Josh Allen will not play in Saturday’s preseason opener, but that the rest of the team’s starters will probably play about a quarter’s worth of action.
Daboll Explains Joint Practice Thought Process
Back when the 2025 preseason was announced, there was some talk that the Giants and Bills, who, of course, have a common thread between general manager Joe Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll, might hold a joint practice before their Week 1 preseason game.
That, of course, didn’t materialize as the Giants decided just to limit joint practices to one round, that coming next week against the Jets, when the two squads will practice once at Florham Park and once in East Rutherford.
Daboll explained why, after having joint practices last year against the Lions in Week 1 and then the Jets in Week 3, he passed on a chance to do a joint practice with the Bills.
“The NFL does a lot of research, practices before the first game, practices before the second game, third game, so on and so forth. The reason we didn't do it in the first game is that they've shown a higher rate of injury than us. So that's why we did it.”
