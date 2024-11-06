Jon Feliciano Jabs Giants for Dumping O-line Coach Bobby Johnson
Following the Giants' 27-22 loss to the Washington Commanders at MetLife Stadium, former New York Giants center Jon Feliciano, who now plays for the San Francisco 49ers, took to X to support Commanders offensive line coach Bobby Johnson. Johnson was Feliciano’s position coach in Buffalo and the Giants, whom Giants head coach Brian Daboll fired last year.
Feliciano noted how Johnson was scapegoated for the Giants’ offensive line woes for the two seasons the veteran coach was in charge of the unit. Feliciano believes that the criticism against Johnson is not justified.
“Crazy WASH is 7-2 with that sh*tty OL coach @ giants twitter,” Feliciano wrote on his X (formerly Twitter) account. He also gave kudos to Johnson for playing a pivotal role in his own career.
Johnson, a 14-year NFL coach, was hired by the Giants in 2022 and coached the offensive line for two seasons. Under Johnson, the Giants’ offensive line allowed 212 quarterback pressures and ranked fourth in rushing yardage with 148.2 yards per game in 2022.
Last season, the line, thanks in part to injury, went through constant lineup changes and allowed 85 sacks, the second-most in league history. It finished 30th in pass-blocking efficiency rating, graded as the worst in the NFL.
After dismissing Johnson after last season, Daboll hired Carmen Bricillo. Bricillo had been the Raiders' offensive line coach and had a history of getting the most out of his offensive linemen.
Earlier in the season, the Giants' offensive line played better, providing better protection for Jones, especially in pass-blocking scenarios.
Despite the progress, injuries have been a persistent problem. The line has had to cope with the absence of key players at different moments, which might break their continuity. When healthy, key players like Andrew Thomas have been anchors.
So far this season, the Giants have allowed 28 sacks, the fifth-most in the NFL, and they rank 19th in rushing yards per game with 114.7. Jones has a passer rating of 82.9 and has 1,880 yards, eight touchdowns, and five interceptions in nine games this season.
And despite throwing his first home passing touchdown of the season, Jones’ passing game has become nonexistent with the constant pressure off the edge.
Meanwhile, the Commanders have let rookie Jayden Daniels get sacked 18 times, which ranks seventh-fewest, and have 163.9 rushing yards per game—third-most in the league.
Overall, the New York Giants' offensive line has improved significantly in the 2024 campaign, opening up running lanes and protecting the quarterback. While some have praised the offensive line's improved play, others are still unconvinced, pointing to the Giants' overall record and crucial performance midway through the season.