Justin Pugh Says He's Open to Another Giants Reunion
Offensive lineman Justin Pugh, the New York Giants’ first-round draft pick in 2013, rejoined the team straight off the couch last season following five seasons in Arizona and currently remains unsigned.
But Pugh, who started the remaining 12 games for the Giants last year at left guard, is keeping the door open on another NFL season and is open to another season with the team that drafted him.
“I do still want to play,” Pugh said during a recent appearance on The Zach Gelb Show.
“I think for me, it comes down to a place I’m familiar with and a place I’m comfortable with. I’d probably would say that place is the New York Giants if I were to come back and play this season.”
Last year, Pugh played 763 snaps for the Giants, most of those at left guard but some at left tackle. According to Pro Football Focus, he allowed 37 pressures, the second most in his career, and logged a 95.0 pass-blocking efficiency rating, the second-lowest in his tenure.
The Giants quietly moved on from Pugh, whose arrival last year did help to calm down an offensive line thrown in turmoil thanks to injuries and poor performance. This year, they hired Carmen Bricillo to get the unit back on track, replacing Bobby Johnson, the unit’s position coach for the last two seasons.
The Giants recently worked out veteran guard Greg Van Roten, last with the Las Vegas Raiders, not long after right tackle Evan Neal (ankle) was placed on PUP. This necessitated Jermaine Eluemnor, who had been penciled in for left guard, to move to right tackle.
Aaron Stinnie is currently the left guard on the first-team offensive line.
Pugh, who makes his home in Arizona these days, also said he wouldn't mind returning to the Cardinals, but he expressed stronger feelings toward the Giants, of whom he said, “are really the team I have circled on my shortlist.”