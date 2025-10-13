Kayvon Thibodeaux ID's Surprising Source Behind NY Giants Recent Defensive Success
Sometimes, even the guys who are being paid the big bucks benefit from listening to those whom they direct every week.
Such is the case with New York Giants defensive coordinator Shane Bowen, who has come under fire all too often this season for the team’s defensive shortcomings and, in particular, because the unit hasn’t risen to top-15 status as its talent would suggest it is capable of.
But over the last three weeks, the defense has been rolling into shape. New York has allowed 336.3 yards per game to opponents, 17th in the NFL.
Its run defense, which has held opponents to under 90 yards in each of the last two games, has allowed an average of 104.3 yards per game, leaving only the passing defense, which has surrendered an average of 232 yards per game (21st), needing to catch up.
In that span, the Giants are 2-1, with impressive wins over the Los Angeles Chargers and Philadelphia Eagles, two teams that made it to the postseason last year, and two teams that the Giants, according to most prognosticators, had no business beating.
The reason for the Giants defensive success? Better play for sure, but also a more willing defensive coordinator in Shane Bowen, who has perhaps taken more feedback from his players regarding what they like and what they think will work, and then has built that feedback into the weekly game plan.
“I would say it starts with just open communication and trust with the coaches and the players. I think that we have that in this building and facility,” said Giants outside linebacker Kayvon Thibodeaux.
“I think that Bowen has been elevating and changing and evolving on how he calls different games and his growth as well as our players and understanding what works and what doesn't work, what we like, how to play different plays or schemes that will kind of help our skill sets.”
In other words, it’s more about Bowen becoming more comfortable in his knowledge of the players, which has led to a greater sense of trust, or that collaborative effort that maybe wasn’t always there last year, in a season when, at times, it looked as though some of the defensive players looked completely lost out there.
That trust, in turn, has led to less freelancing — and better results — that the Giants hope to continue through the rest of their “tough” 2025 season.
“I think Bowen does a great job of hearing out the players,” Thibodeaux said. “I think the players do a great job of making sure they do what Bowen asked of us.
“So, I would say just continuing to gel together and to continue to just keep the main thing, the main thing, and go out there and execute.”
