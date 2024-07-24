Kayvon Thibodeaux Projected to Land This First-Time Career Honor
For New York Giants' pass rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux, the sky's the limit regarding his potential. Thibodeaux answered the bell in 2023 after a quiet rookie season, totaling 11.5 sacks and 16 quarterback hits.
The 2022 fifth overall pick showed just a glimpse of what he can evolve into in the future, which is becoming a game-wrecker for opposing offenses.
If Thibodeaux wants to become an elite pass rusher, he'll have to dominate each rep and make offensive coordinators game plan specifically to stop him. Matt Verderame of SI predicted his First-Time First-Team All Pro team for 2024, with Thibodeaux being named one of the two edge rushers listed alongside Rashan Gary.
"Gary has yet to notch 10 sacks in a season, but he’s a relentless pass rusher who has gotten at least nine sacks twice. If he stays healthy and converts a few quarterback hits into sacks, he’ll be in the conversation. Thibodeaux came out of Oregon considered the best player in the 2022 draft by some, and he’s shown why. Last season, he had 11.5 sacks."
For Thibodeaux to reach this accomplishment, he'll have to produce a monster season in 2024. For instance, the two edge rushers chosen for the AP All Pro First-Team in 2023 were Myles Garrett and TJ Watt. Garrett had 14 sacks and 30 quarterback hits while Watt amassed 19 sacks and 36 quarterback hits. These two players are among the league's elite, setting the tone for pass rushers around the league.
Even when looking at the Second-Team edge rushers from last season, Micah Parsons and Maxx Crosby also put up large numbers. Parsons had 14 sacks and 33 quarterback hits with Crosby gaining 14.5 sacks with 31 quarterback hits.
It's interesting that Thibodeaux was chosen for this list, as his new running mate in Brian Burns hasn't made a First-Team All Pro list yet. The closest Burns has come was a Second-Team listing from the Pro Football Writers Association in 2022.
Burns is the player the Giants are expecting to take the next step into the elite category, considering they paid him as such. They extended the pass rusher to a five year, $141 million deal that made him the third highest paid player at the position.
Burns and Thibodeaux are expected to help transform the Giants' pass rush, along with star defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence. Lawrence is another player that hasn't been named to an AP First- Team All Pro list, but has been named to the Second-Team All Pro the last two seasons.
If Thibodeaux is named to the 2024 All Pro First-Team, it'll mean he exceeded expectations by a large mile. There's a good number of elite pass rushers he'll have to outperform in his third year if he wants to be on the list, including one of his own teammates in Burns.
Considering Burns and Lawrence will command most of the attention, it's not crazy to think that Thibodeaux can have an encore to his 2023 campaign.
If he wants to make a statement in his third year, making an All Pro First-Team would be quite the accomplishment.