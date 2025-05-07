Kayvon Thibodeaux “Super Excited” to Play Alongside Abdul Carter
As far as New York Giants outside linebacker Kayvon Thibodeaux is concerned, the more pass rushers the Giants have, the better.
Such was his response to reporters who caught up with him on Tuesday at the United Way’s Gridiron Gala, where the former Oregon star was honored for his JREAM Foundation’s work in the community.
The Giants added rookie edge rusher Abdul Carter with the third overall pick in the draft, a move that has created some questions as to whether the Giants will be able to get Carter, Thibodeaux, and Brian Burns on the field at the same time and, if not, will the rookie supplant Thibodeaux as the starter.
Thibodeaux, who had his option year in his rookie contract picked up by the Giants, has confidence that Giants defensive coordinator Shane Bowen will figure out a way to make it work.
“When you look at my skill set, Brian’s probably better rushing inside than I am, but I can rush inside,” he told reporters.
“Brian can rush inside. He can rush from depth. I can rush from depth. So can Abdul. So we’ll see how they mix it up, but we’ll definitely all be on the field at some point.”
One way Carter is expected to help the Giants' defense is by taking some of the workload off Thibodeaux and Burns, both of whom were heavily relied upon last year when they were active.
Burns, in particular, could have used the occasional breather, given the assorted injuries he valiantly tried to fight through from the second quarter of the season onward.
Carter could also rely on his days as an inside linebacker on short passing downs, where his coverage abilities could be useful, or he could serve as a spy on the mobile quarterbacks the Giants will be facing this year.
However Bowen draws it up, Thibodeaux is genuinely happy to have the rookie on board.
“I’m super excited to have him, and I think he’s going to dominate,” Thibodeaux said.
