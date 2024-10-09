Giants Country

Giants OLB Kayvon Thibodeaux Week-to-Week Following Wrist Surgery

Also receiver Malik Nabers makes progress in the concussion protocol.

Patricia Traina

Sep 8, 2024; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants linebacker Kayvon Thibodeaux (5) warms up before a game against the Minnesota Vikings at MetLife Stadium.
Sep 8, 2024; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants linebacker Kayvon Thibodeaux (5) warms up before a game against the Minnesota Vikings at MetLife Stadium. / John Jones-Imagn Images
New York Giants outside linebacker Kayvon Thibodeaux suffered a wrist injury in Sunday’s 29-20 win over the Seattle Seahawks and is “week to week” per head coach Brian Daboll.

Thibodeaux underwent surgery on Wednesday morning to address what NFL Network reporter Ian Rapoport reported was a cracked scaphoid bone in his wrist. He’s not expected to practice this week or play in Sunday night’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Daboll did not say, however, if a stint on injured reserve was in Thibodeaux's immediate future.

Azeez Ojulari figures to see an increase in his snaps in Thibodeaux’s absence. Daboll said the team could also call on Boogie Basham, who has been inactive most of this season, to fill in with depth.

In other injury news, receiver Malik Nabers (concussion) is progressing through the protocol. Daboll said that Nabers would be outside on the grass doing some work with trainers on the side. It’s too soon, however, to say if Nabors will be available for Sunday night, as he is not yet at the point where he will don the red jersey and participate in practice as a non-contact participant.

Daboll said running back Devin Singletary (groin) will be limited in practice on Wednesday, adding that Singletary is feeling better. The Giants will be without two offensive linemen for Wednesday, though, those being guard Greg Van Roten, who is getting a veteran’s day off, and Jon Runyan, Jr., who is dealing with an illness.

Check back later for the full Giants and Bengals injury reports.

New York Giants Injury Report

Player

Pos

Injury

Wed

Thurs

Fri

Status

Kayvon Thibodeaux

OLB

Wrist

DNP

Devin Singletary

RB

Groin

Limited

Jon Runyan, Jr

OG

Illness

DNP

Greg Van Roten

OG

NIR/Veteran's Rest Day

DNP

Malik Nabers

WR

Concussion

