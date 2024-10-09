Giants OLB Kayvon Thibodeaux Week-to-Week Following Wrist Surgery
New York Giants outside linebacker Kayvon Thibodeaux suffered a wrist injury in Sunday’s 29-20 win over the Seattle Seahawks and is “week to week” per head coach Brian Daboll.
Thibodeaux underwent surgery on Wednesday morning to address what NFL Network reporter Ian Rapoport reported was a cracked scaphoid bone in his wrist. He’s not expected to practice this week or play in Sunday night’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Daboll did not say, however, if a stint on injured reserve was in Thibodeaux's immediate future.
Azeez Ojulari figures to see an increase in his snaps in Thibodeaux’s absence. Daboll said the team could also call on Boogie Basham, who has been inactive most of this season, to fill in with depth.
In other injury news, receiver Malik Nabers (concussion) is progressing through the protocol. Daboll said that Nabers would be outside on the grass doing some work with trainers on the side. It’s too soon, however, to say if Nabors will be available for Sunday night, as he is not yet at the point where he will don the red jersey and participate in practice as a non-contact participant.
Daboll said running back Devin Singletary (groin) will be limited in practice on Wednesday, adding that Singletary is feeling better. The Giants will be without two offensive linemen for Wednesday, though, those being guard Greg Van Roten, who is getting a veteran’s day off, and Jon Runyan, Jr., who is dealing with an illness.
Check back later for the full Giants and Bengals injury reports.
New York Giants Injury Report
Player
Pos
Injury
Wed
Thurs
Fri
Status
Kayvon Thibodeaux
OLB
Wrist
DNP
Devin Singletary
RB
Groin
Limited
Jon Runyan, Jr
OG
Illness
DNP
Greg Van Roten
OG
NIR/Veteran's Rest Day
DNP
Malik Nabers
WR
Concussion