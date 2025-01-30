Kyle Van Noy: Saquon Barkley is Sending Clear, Yet Subtle Message to Giants
Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley is far too classy ever to say an ill word or make an obscene gesture toward anyone, even if the situation justified it.
Instead, Barkley, who is on his way to his first Super Bowl after his rocky breakup with the New York Giants last offseason, is letting his actions speak loud and clear for him, and people around the league are taking notice.
Baltimore Ravens linebacker Kyle Van Noy, during a recent episode of the McCoy & Van Noy Podcast, tipped his cap to Barkley, saying that the running back has used this past season to give the middle finger to the Giants and, by extension to general manager Joe Schoen.
“I just want to give my kudos to Saquon. How he’s handled this whole situation has been just first-class. Always love to the Giants, but he’s like, ‘I got a new family. I got the Eagles. I’m gonna put the Eagles on my back like I did the Giants … and go all the way,’” Van Noy said.
“He’s used this year as a middle finger year. I literally see that in his play, the enthusiasm he has each and every time he gets the ball.”
It hasn’t hurt that Barkley went to a team that boasts one of the best, if not the best, offensive lines in football, which has largely been responsible for his near-record-setting season in which he fell just slightly more than 100 yards shy of breaking Eric Dickerson’s single-season rushing yardage record.
That alone was probably worth signing with the Eagles for what turned out to be about a million more in guaranteed money than what the Giants had reportedly last offered him before contract talks broke off.
Meanwhile, the Giants used the money to upgrade their offensive line and invest in edge rusher Brian Burns, which seemed to pay off at least while everyone was healthy.
But the real sticking point for many seems to be the team's decision to stay with quarterback Daniel Jones, of whom Schoen famously said during the Hard Knocks series, “We're not paying Daniel Jones $40 million to hand off to a $12 million back.”
The Giants' decision to put all their eggs in the quarterback’s basket backfired. Jones never came close to resembling the quarterback he was during the team’s surprising 2022 playoff run, a run that one might argue was largely fueled by the running game, led by Barkley.
While Barkley was running wild behind the Eagles’ offensive line, the Giants cut their losses on Jones, dropping him front the roster after benching him following the Week 10 loss to the Carolina Panthers, their fifth of what would be a new team record of ten straight losses.
With Jones sent packing–he landed with the Minnesota Vikings just days after being released by the Giants–New York now faces an uncertain future at arguably one of its most important positions.
The Giants hold the third overall pick in the draft. Still, unlike last year’s quarterback crop, this year’s group isn’t exactly overflowing with first-round talent outside of Colorado’s Shedeur Sanders and Miami’s Cam Ward.
The Giants, in all likelihood, will look to sign a veteran to serve as a bridge quarterback and then see how the board shakes out to see whether they can grab one of Sanders or Ward or if they pivot to Day 2, where they might have a chance at Jaxson Dart (Ole Miss), Jalen Milroe (Alabama), or Kyle McCord (Syracuse), all of whom are currently projected as Day 2 prospects.