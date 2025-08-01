Malik Nabers Rejuvated By NY Giants New Culture, Team Additions
Like his teammates last year, New York Giants receiver Malik Nabers was worn down by the end of the 2024 season from all the losing and pitfalls the team fell into.
But the further away the Giants get from a franchise-worst 3-14 record, the brighter the outlook becomes in East Rutherford, especially given all the fresh faces general manager Joe Schoen brought in to help bolster the culture and improve the team’s chances of being more competitive.
“The people we put in this building this year… adding a few more quarterbacks from Jameis (Winston), (Jaxson) Dart, Russell (Wilson), Jevon Holland, (Paulson) Adebo,” Nabers told Kay Adams during her recent training camp stop for her Up & Adams podcast.
“So having those athletic guys, having those leaders that's on defense and offense… we’ve been seeing a lot of leadership from those guys, so we’re moving in the right direction.”
Wilson, in particular, is going to be instrumental for Nabers as he seeks to deliver an encore of last year’s franchise record-setting (receptions) performance.
Thus far in training camp, Nabers, who sat out of the spring drills thanks to a toe issue, and Wilson look as though they have been playing catch for years instead of just over a week.
“I try to get as much information out of him as possible,” Nabers said, adding that the relationship between him and Wilson is ‘dynamic.
“He's been very helpful throughout my journey. With the leadership he has added to the quarterback role, the offense, the receivers, you know the sky is the limit for us, and I hope we reach that.”
"He's an animal!"
Besides the new faces at quarterback, Nabers is particularly impressed with the addition of first-round pick Abdul Carter, who so far has been living up to his pre-draft billing.
“That dude is an animal,” Nabers said of the 2024 All-American. “I don’t really see it until I go home and watch it, but when you watch the explosiveness, the ability for him to work his body, twerk his body, spin his body, I can't wait for people to actually see him when he's playing alongside us.”
One thing that specifically stood out to Nabers when it came to Carter was his athleticism and deep bag of pass-rushing moves.
“He’s doing crazy moves,” Nabers said. “ Like a lot of guys have one specific move that they do at the d-line; he's got an arsenal in his package and I can’t wait for him to unleash it.”
Adams then playfully asked Nabers if he intended to give his buddy, Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels, a heads up about Carter.
“I’m not going to tell him nothing; I’ll let him see in person,” Nabers said with a smile. “I’mma let everybody see (him) in person.”
