Matthew Stafford Has Reportedly Drawn “Significant Interest” from Other Teams (Giants Included)
Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford, who led a team that came up one game shy of last year’s 2024 NFC championship game, is reportedly drawing “significant interest” from teams after being granted permission to explore his market value.
Diana Russini of The Athletic reported that the Las Vegas Raiders and New York Giants, both quarterback-needy teams, are believed to be the two clubs with the most interest, should the Rams plan to make Stafford available via trade.
The interest in the 37-year-old Stafford is not surprising. Despite his age, he’s still a very viable quarterback who would instantly solve a problem for any team, such as the Giants and Raiders, who have very little at the position and are in win-now modes.
But the drawback is that if multiple teams compete for Stafford’s services, that could result in a bidding war that could include this year’s first-round pick, a “Hail Mary” type of move that general manager Joe Schoen claimed he would not make when he addressed reporters at the end of last season.
While both teams are quarterback-needy, they also have very different circumstances. Las Vegas just hired a new general manager (John Spyteck) and head coach (Pete Carroll), who may have a slightly larger error margin when rebuilding their roster.
The same can’t necessarily be said of the Giants, as Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll are not only entering their fourth season together but are facing all kinds of pressure after two straight years of seeing the team regress.
While both were given a grace period by ownership after having presented a plan they believe will get the team back on track, Schoen and Daboll are believed to have almost no room for error when it comes to fixing the roster this offseason after team co-owner John Mara admitted to reporters that he’s running out of patience with the stalled rebuild.
Adding Stafford, even if it’s on a three-year deal with an option after two years, would instantly improve the Giants' quarterback situation, which has been left in dire straits after Daniel Jones failed to live up to his four-year, $160 million contract.
The Giants have been desperately trying to close the gap between themselves and the defending Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles, who reside in their division (NFC East).
Schoen has confirmed that his preference is to have a veteran in addition to a potential rookie so that the veteran can serve as a mentor while also helping the Giants win games.
Schoen has also noted that he doesn’t think the Giants are that far off in terms of what they already have on the offensive side of the roster. Their only immediate glaring needs outside quarterback are right guard and offensive line depth.
As much as the Giants need to win this coming year, they also can’t accomplish it by being reckless with their draft capital.
If they can land their veteran quarterback, that gives them the option to trade down since Schoen admitted there are about six or seven guys that they like at the top of the first round to acquire additional draft capital to use in 2026 when the quarterback class is projected to be more fully stocked with first-round talent.
If not, it will be interesting to see whether Schoen, who said he’ll keep taking swings at quarterback, will hold his ground on the position or make a move out of desperation.