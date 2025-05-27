Most Indispensable New York Giants: No. 2 is the Best in the NFL
The Giants on SI list of most indispensable New York Giants turns the page to No. 2 on our countdown. The list was compiled based on a vote among the Giants on SI editorial contributors.
IDL Dexter Lawrence II
- Height: 6-foot-4
- Weight: 340 lbs.
- College: Clemson
- NFL Exp: 7 Years
- Career Stats: 310 tackles, 30 sacks, 36 TFLs, 5 forced fumbles
It’s been a long time since the New York Giants have been able to say that they have the best player on the planet at a particular position, but defensive lineman Dexter Lawrence II gives them that bragging right.
Lawrence was the Giants' first-round pick in the 2019 NFL Draft. While fans pushed back against the decision to draft a pure nose tackle in the first, the selection has paid dividends, turning into an every down player whose absence is one you notice.
Lawrence dealt with injury during the 2024 season, but when he was on the field, whether healthy or not, he was as dominant as they come.
Why He's Indispensable
Interior defensive linemen who can rush the passer are becoming increasingly valuable in the NFL, and Lawrence, along with Chris Jones and Quinnen Williams, is at the forefront of that charge.
Unlike some other premium pass-rushers on the interior, Lawrence is far from a one-trick pony. He’s also a dominant run defender.
Opposing offenses will either run to the edges when Lawrence is on the field or will wait for Lawrence to come off and then look to run the ball.
What Happens if He's Missing
Without Lawrence over the season's final five games, opposing offenses threw for almost a full yard more per pass attempt, going from 6.8 yards per attempt to 7.7.
Once Lawrence was out, the Giants' defense also went from averaging three sacks per game to two sacks per game.
While the Giants have an elite edge-rushing group, there are ways for opposing offenses to successfully scheme around that consistently. Still, with a dominant interior presence, it becomes much more difficult.
Final Thoughts
I firmly believe that Lawrence is the best nose tackle on the planet, and he has been for the past two years.
Once Aaron Donald retired, Lawrence became the best interior defensive lineman overall.
With the edge talent around him, the Giants might have the best pass-rush in the NFL that starts from the inside-out.
Other Indispensable Giants
- WR Malik Nabers, No. 3
- QB Russell Wilson, No. 4
- OLB Brian Burns, No. 5
- OLB Abdul Carter, No. 6
- ILB Bobby Okereke, No. 7
- CB Paulson Adebo, Honorable Mention 1
- OT Jermaine Eluemunor, Honorable Mention 2
- K Graham Gano, Honorable Mention 3
