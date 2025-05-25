Most Indispensable New York Giants: No. 4 Will Play a Key Pivotal Role
The Giants on SI list of most indispensable Giants turns the page to No. 4 on our countdown. The list was compiled based on a vote among the Giants on SI editorial contributors.
Russell Wilson, QB
- Height: 5-11
- Weight: 206 lbs
- College: Wisconsin
- NFL Exp: 14 Years
- Career Stats: 199 GP / 199 GS // 46,135 passing yards, 350 TDs, 111 INTs, 99.8 career passer rating
Nearly a year after the New York Giants attempted to land quarterback Russell Wilson to serve as a contingency plan at quarterback, only to lose him because of their insistence on sticking with Daniel Jones, things are much different now.
Like any competitor worth his salt, Wilson comes into East Rutherford as the Giants’ starting quarterback, offering the team a temporary solution until their future starter, Jaxson Dart, is ready for full-time duty.
Wilson might not be what he once was, but he’s experienced, confident, and smart enough to give the Giants a few more wins than the position gave the team last year.
Why He’s Indispensable
Wilson will undoubtedly be one of the most valuable players to the New York Giants heading into the 2025 season. His playing the most important position in the game and being QB1 make this undeniable.
The veteran quarterback is the most experienced player in the huddle and, arguably, the most critical piece of what Brian Daboll and the coaching staff are trying to reestablish: competency and consistency under center.
Yes, Wilson is far past the prime of his career. And yes, his last few seasons have had their fair share of turbulence.
But in New York, where stability behind center has been more myth than reality since Eli Manning’s retirement, Wilson brings something the Giants haven’t had in years: a proven, capable game manager who can still hit the deep ball and avoid the backbreaking turnover.
Wilson’s efficiency, leadership, and durability are reasons the Giants rolled the dice this offseason with a player at this stage of his career. Based on how the rest of the quarterback room looks, Jameis Winston and Jaxson Dart will be the best option going forward into this season.
What Happens if He’s Missing?
The Giants purposely set up their quarterback room so that if something were to keep Wilson out of action, they would have a competent backup in Jameis Winston. This would allow the promising young rookie, Jaxson Dart, to take the time needed to fully round into shape as a starter.
The team needs stability at this position this season after a 2024 season that saw multiple signal callers take the helm. Wilson can give them that, but so can Winston and Dart.
But if there’s something the Giants would miss if Wilson couldn’t play, it’s his ability to escape pressure, keep his eyes downfield, and throw with anticipation. This gives the Giants a fighting chance on every down, something we haven’t been able to say about this team’s quarterbacking for a while.
Without him, the drop-off in production and game control could be catastrophic for a team that needs to improve greatly this year.
His List Ranking
There can be some debate about how high Wilson should be on this list, especially when you factor in positional value. Quarterbacks matter more than any other position in the sport. That’s not an opinion; it’s a reality.
But there’s a reason why he landed at No. 4: his age and the fact that as important as he is, the Giants have some players who are a bit more critical to the team's success and play alongside Wilson are among them.
That said, Wilson is one of the roster's most indispensable offensive skill players. He may not be the future, but in 2025, he is very much the present and the Giants’ hopes ride heavily on what he can still deliver.
Moving Forward
At 36 years old, Wilson may never return to the MVP-caliber form he showed in Seattle. But he doesn’t need to. The Giants need reliability, leadership, and a quarterback who won’t lose their games.
If Wilson delivers on even two out of those three, he’ll prove that his ranking on this list was more than justified. He might just buy New York enough time to bridge the gap and allow the team to return to relevance as they wait for young talent to develop.
