Most Indispensable New York Giants: No. 4 is an Enigma
The Giants on SI list of most indispensable Giants turns the page to No. 5 on our countdown. The list was compiled based on a vote among the Giants on SI editorial contributors.
DANIEL JONES, QB
Height: 6-5 | Weight: 220 lbs.
College: Duke | NFL Exp: 6 Years
Career Stats: GP/GS: 59/60. 1,221 of 1,900 for 12,512 yards, 62 TDs, 40 INTs. Rushing: 332 attempts for 1,914 yards, 13 TDs.
It’s been a rocky NFL road for New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones.
The Giants’ surprise pick at No. 6 overall in 2019, Jones, was supposed to be the long-term successor to Eli Manning, who, like Jones, had been poached by David Cutcliffe and had numerous similar traits to Manning.
It hasn’t quite worked out that way. For one, Jones, unlike Manning, has developed an injury history that has cost him chunks of seasons and has raised doubts about his durability. That history has come about due to bad luck and his wanting to prove to people how tough he is in taking hits that he really shouldn’t be taking.
Second, Jones, unlike Manning, has had a revolving door of head coaches and offensive coordinators, none of whom, other than maybe for Pat Shurmur, the head coach who rubber-stamped the drafting of the Charlotte, North Carolina native, and Brian Daboll, have figured out a system that emphasizes what Jones does best and minimizes his faults.
Third, Jones never really got a solid supporting cast around him. I’ve made this comparison before–when you bring in a rookie quarterback to be your franchise guy, you want to ensure you have a solid offensive line, a decent enough running game, and a solid group of pass catchers.
Jones, up until this point (at least on paper), has not had all of that, something even co-owner John Mara admitted to screwing up.
All that said, Jones isn’t blameless in his attempt to silence his critics. He continues to take a little too long to process what he’s seeing post-snap. And when he does decide on where to go with the ball, the opportunity for a play is gone.
Why He's Indispensable
Jones has yet to prove that he can be a consistent performer in the quarterback position. But the real reason why he’s indispensable is because of the money invested in him. The Giants, as is well known by now, have $47.855 million tied up in Jones this year, of which $36 million is fully guaranteed. That amount is why the team was forced to keep Jones on the roster.
And because of that amount and the amounts tied up in Jones after this year ($41.605 million in 2025 and $58.605 million in 2026, the Giants need to find out this year–and fast at that–if Jones is worth keeping beyond this season.
What Happens if He’s Missing?
This is an interesting question because, as we saw last year, the Giants still found a way to win games with Jones sidelined for the season. Some will point to the offensive line becoming more stable, but it’s fair to wonder if Jones became so traumatized from all the hits he took that he quickly became a lost cause.
Then again, remember, this quarterback has always taken pride in his toughness, so it’s fair to wonder just how gun-shy he was despite being bounced around like a pinball.
That said, if Jones isn’t available to play, the job will go to Drew Lock, who has shown an ability to make his post-snap reads faster and make quicker decisions (though not always the right ones) in his career.
His List Ranking
Normally, the quarterback would be much higher on any list of the most indispensable players, but in this case, given the question marks surrounding Jones, his rank is about where it should be.
While the hope is that he will play well enough and remain healthy all season, the reality is that with Drew Lock having been brought on board as a guy who could potentially step in and win games for the team, Jones likely has a short leash to prove that he not only should have been ranked higher but that this team need not look any further for its next franchise quarterback.
Moving Forward
Simply put, this is a make-or-break year for Jones. He has an improved offensive line, a No. 1 receiver in Malik Nabers, and a decent running game. He will have head coach Brian Daboll in his ear calling the plays, and he has the team's backing, which has promised him the starting job once he is healthy.
Jones, when his back has been against the wall, has delivered–see the 2022 season when, after having the option year in his rookie campaign declined, he came out and played with his hair on fire. Can he do so again in this, a year in which his leash will likely be a lot shorter, given the injury guarantee that looms in his contract next year?