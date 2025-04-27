There's Much to Like About RB Cam Skattebo, the Giants' New "Thunder"
The New York Giants went into Day 3 needing to add another running back to pair with Tyrone Tracy Jr. for the long term, and they had their pick of backs to choose from a deep class.
When the fourth round came up, the Giants decided to stop waiting. They pounced on Arizona State bruising back Cam Skattebo, a 5-foot-9, 220-pound bowling ball that can jump cut on a dime, with pick number 105.
What's to Love?
Skattebo is a wrecking ball and can fill the “thunder” role of a “thunder and lightning” backfield. He might not be tall, but he does use his height to his advantage when running the football.
Most offensive and defensive linemen range in height from 6 feet 3 inches to 6 feet 9 inches. It takes a different eye level to notice a 5-foot-9 running back flying through the line of scrimmage.
This means that Skattebo can appear from between the trees in front of a linebacker who might not expect to see him there. Because of that, they're unable to get as low, and Skattebo has the quickness to get by them or knock them off his feet.
Skattebo’s height affords him a level of contact balance that most much taller backs can exhibit. When you're that low to the ground, you will win many matchups against taller linebackers and defensive backs who weigh as much as you do or less.
This is why you see Skattebo bounce off so many tackles; they simply can't get low enough to knock him down. It’s hard to dive at his legs; if you hit him high, he’ll just run you over.
In addition to his physicality and balance, Skattebo has tremendous vision. He always seems to be moving one step ahead and sets up his blocks very well. He knows when to lower the boom on a would-be tackler and understands when he has to set up to miss because they are so worried about being run over. He sometimes sets these moves up in chains and connects them like skate park tricks.
What Needs to Improve?
Skattabo will not be mistaken for a speedster, but he can still improve his quickness. He gets in and out of breaks slower than other backs, so it is usually helpful for him to set up multiple moves.
This is one area where his height comes into play. When he cuts, is he moving away from the defender, or does that cut still leave him in an area where a tackler can get his hands on him?
Skattebo does not have the long speed to be a consistent home run hitter. While this probably isn’t an issue for his future role with the Giants, it’s likely why he fell to the fourth round.
To use a baseball analogy, he is a consistent single and doubles hitter who occasionally hits a triple or even gets one over the fence, but he is not a home run hitter.
The other area where his lack of height plays a role is receiving. His catch radius is not very big, so the quarterback must throw a much more accurate pass whenever he wants to throw it to Skattebo.
How He Fits
This is an ideal situation for both Skattebo and the New York Giants. The Giants needed a big, bruising back to pick up tough short yards and possibly be featured on the goal line.
Skattebo needed a team that would utilize his skills as a pure throwback running back to the best of his ability. Skattebo has been heavily deployed in college over the past few years, so a lighter workload should be a welcome development. This will allow him and Tracy to remain fresh throughout the game and team up to wear down defenses in the fourth quarter.
