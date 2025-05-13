New Analysis Makes Dim Forecast of Giants' 2025 Season Outcome
The New York Giants spent a lot of money and resources improving a roster that only mustered three wins last year.
The Giants spent over $214.1 million in free agency (third-most in the league) and added premium draft picks in edge Abdul Carter, quarterback Jaxon Dart, and defensive lineman Darius Alexander to their roster.
But despite the upgrades made to the roster, Tom Viera of USA Today doesn’t hold much hope for the Giants to post a significantly better won-loss record against what’s been established as the toughest schedule of opponents that sees six of the Giants’ eight home opponents having made the postseason last year.
Viera predicts the Giants will finish with a 5-12 record, two wins better than 2024’s total, but one win less than what they posted in 2023.
“The biggest issue for the G-Men is the NFC East,” Viera said. “The division has the defending Super Bowl champions (Eagles) and the NFC runners-up (Commanders), whom New York will have to face a combined four times. The Cowboys also return a much healthier roster in 2025, ensuring those two meetings will be no cakewalk.”
Viera did acknowledge that the Giants' defense, which received the biggest makeover this offseason, should be significantly better than a year ago and added that quarterback play should also be improved.
But, he added that while the Giants aren’t probably ready to challenge for a postseason berth, a point we have made here on New York Giants On SI, “the team should be more competitive than last season.”
Viera added, “It wouldn't be surprising to see the Giants finish close to .500, as they could field one of the better defenses in the league. It's more likely they will finish at the bottom of the NFC East for the third time in five seasons.”
That’s not a very rosy picture, although many will probably argue it’s realistic given the Giants' strong opponents on tap for the coming season. However, as has been the case in the past, there are teams for whom not much is expected, yet they go on to surprise their doubters with strong seasons.
Giants fans can only hope Big Blue is the latest example of a team catching everyone off guard.
