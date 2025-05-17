New Anaysis Ranks Giants' 2025 Draft Class Among Top 10 League-wide
Coming out of the 2025 NFL Draft, the feeling is that the New York Giants' long-term future is much brighter than it was a month ago. Edge rusher Abdul Carter and quarterback Jaxson Dart boast the potential to become integral components of the next era of Big Blue football.
But the Giants also greatly improved their outlook for the immediate future, at least on paper, bringing in multiple players across Day 2 and Day 3 who could fill important roles next season. The plethora of seemingly ready-made contributors blew away Chris Trapasso of CBS Sports.
The draft analyst believes New York has the NFL's fourth-most impactful rookie class for the upcoming season, slotting the team behind the New England Patriots, Buffalo Bills, and Las Vegas Raiders.
Trapasso highlights Carter, defensive tackle Darius Alexander, running back Cam Skattebo, offensive lineman Marcus Mbow, and cornerback Korie Black as the players most likely to make their presence known relatively quickly.
He also considered the possibility of Dart overtaking veterans Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston during the 2025-26 campaign. While seemingly unlikely, this group could be incredibly special if the former Ole Miss star develops much faster than anticipated.
"If Jaxson Dart plays and looks like a hit, this could be one of the best rookie classes in Giants history, right up there with the 2007 class that was integral to Eli Manning's first Super Bowl: CB Aaron Ross, WR Steve Smith, TE Kevin Boss and RB Ahmad Bradshaw all were critical components of that historic run to a Lombardi Trophy," Trapasso said.
That is lofty praise. Even if Dart sits for a year, as is the current plan, there are still incoming playmakers on both sides of the ball who could make a smooth transition to the pros.
The Giants could trust a few of their rookies with big responsibilities
One of the main reasons New York landed so high in CBS Sports' rankings is surely because of Carter. Despite only playing one full season on the edge at Penn State and coming in a bit light at 250 pounds, the 21-year-old already looks arguably the most polished defensive prospect from the 2025 NFL Draft.
He is supremely explosive, packs plenty of power, and can consistently bend around blockers and toward the quarterback. Beyond the standout physical attributes, Carter produced at a high level in one of the two best conferences in the country, totaling 12 sacks, 24 tackles for loss, and a 92.4 pass-rush grade, per Pro Football Focus.
The unanimous All-American and No. 3 overall draft pick worked as a linebacker during rookie minicamp, a position he knew well from college. Still, he has the versatility and ability to slide all over what could be a fierce Giants defense.
Darius Alexander could also be a factor on the front seven in his first year on the team. The 6-foot-4, 305-pound defensive tackle out of Toledo amazed reporters at minicamp with his superb blend of size and athleticism. He displays high-level intensity on the inside, a trait that could be mighty useful with New York.
The first selection of the third round was a premium run-stopper with the Rockets, posting a 90.3 PFF run defense grade last season. He could also develop into a capable pass-rusher who logs snaps at multiple spots on the defensive line.
Either way, the 24-year-old should earn plenty of opportunities even if he does not receive starting duties at the onset.
Cam Skattebo is another talent who should command more reps as the campaign progresses. By now, Giants fans are familiar with his violent running style, elite toughness, and tackle-breaking prowess, but the fourth-rounder is also versatile.
In addition to the 1,711 yards (second-most behind Ashton Jeanty) and 21 touchdowns he rushed for in his senior season with Arizona State, the All-American recorded 45 catches for 605 yards and three scores.
He has reliable hands and operates as more than just a screen-pass receiver, making him potentially valuable to the offense.
If Skattebo cannot overcome his 5-foot-9 frame or speed limitations, he could still become a dependable pass-catching back.
Marcus Mbow brings plenty of versatility. He plays right tackle and right guard for Purdue. While he is athletic enough to handle assignments on both the interior and outside, Mbow will work at tackle to start, according to head coach Brian Daboll.
His adaptability is crucial on an offensive line that struggled to find enough viable options in the trenches after injuries hit.
Korie Black, the final player whom general manager Joe Schoen selected in the 2025 NFL Draft, rounds out Chris Trapasso's list of impactful Giants rookies. He did not rack up huge numbers in his five years at Oklahoma State, but the CB's noteworthy speed and length might help him sneak onto a crowded special teams unit.
Black posted a 4.35 time in the 40-yard dash at the Big 12 Pro Day, measured in with a 39-inch vertical, and has arms almost 32 inches long. With those physical gifts, New York could find a spot for the No. 246 overall pick.
These five new Giants players, and the 2025 class as a whole, could become critical to a desperately needed Meadowlands resurgence.
