New Proposal Suggests Giants-Seahawks Trade
The New York Giants have many roster holes that they will fill in the offseason, and Bleacher Report’s scouting department proposed a potential trade scenario involving quarterback Geno Smith for the Giants and Seattle Seahawks.
In the trade proposal for Smith, Bleacher Report’s scouting department would send offensive tackle Jermaine Eluemunor and the Giants’ 2025 first-round pick (No. 3 overall) and 2025 fifth-round pick (No. 155 overall) for Smith, Seattle's 2025 first-round pick (No. 18 overall), and its 2025 third-round pick (No. 82 overall).
The Giants currently have only Tommy DeVito, an exclusive rights free agent set to return to their quarterback room in 2025. They plan to add a veteran bridge and potentially a draft pick, which they’d most likely make when they go on the clock at No. 3.
Vikings quarterback and former Jets signal-caller Sam Darnold is thought to be the cream of the free agency class, but he’s not only likely to command a big payday but there are also questions as to whether he wants to return to the New York area.
Smith, who was with the Giants in 2017, got a start on that team when head coach Ben McAdoo decided to switch from long-time starter Eli Manning when the team was struggling. He threw for 212 yards, a touchdown, and no interceptions in a 24-17 loss to the Oakland Raiders.
Smith, like Darnold, is a former Jets draft pick who has found success in Seattle. In 2024, he threw for 4,320 yards, 21 touchdowns, and 15 interceptions while completing 70.4% of his throws.
That said, this trade does not make sense for the Giants. With many questions along the offensive line, general manager Joe Schoen would unlikely send a veteran tackle who played well for them last season, thereby creating another hole on a unit that needs additions rather than subtractions.
The Giants would also prefer to keep a high-draft pick to select a top prospect, whether their future quarterback or another elite talent such as Colorado two-way star Travis Hunter.