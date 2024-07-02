New York Giants 2024 Training Camp Preview: DB Elijah Riley
Elijah Riley is the very definition of a scrappy player who, if you’re smart, you don’t sleep on.
Initially signing with the Eagles as an undrafted free agent in 2020, Riley came up short in his quest to make the 53-man roster but impressed enough to be signed to the practice squad. He received back-to-back practice squad elevations in Weeks 5 and 6 before finally earning a promotion to the active roster on December 16.
The following year, Riley again came up short in his quest to make the 53-man roster out of training camp and was back on the practice squad. This time, however, the Jets plucked him off the Eagles' practice squad in early November, eventually giving him a chance to make their 53-man roster the following summer. However, he could not do so, and he was claimed off waivers by the Steelers, who eventually put him on their practice squad in 2022.
Riley has appeared in 30 games, with seven starts. His career totals include 62 tackles, one pass breakup, five tackles for loss, and two quarterback hits. He has 460 defensive snaps .
The 26-year-old West Point graduate recorded 12 tackles, including two for a loss and a sack, in 13 appearances last season.
ELIJAH RILEY, SAF
Height: 6-0
Weight: 205 lbs.
Exp.: 5 Years
School: Army
How Acquired: FA-24
2023 in Review
The 26-year-old West Point graduate recorded 12 tackles, including two for a loss and a sack, in 13 appearances last season. He had two assisted tackles on special teams. He stepped in for Minkah Fitzpatrick when the safety strained his hamstring, but Riley’s chance to grow his role on defense ended when he injured his ankle in a Week 11 game with the Steelers.
- Miss a 2024 Giants Training Camp profile? We've got them all archived for you here.
Contract/Cap Info
Riley signed a one-year veteran salary benefit deal worth $1.125 million, which would only count for $985,000 against the 2024 cap if he makes the roster. His cap number does not count against the team’s Top 51 highest cap numbers.
2024 Preview
Throughout his career, Riley has been good enough to land on a practice squad but not on a 53-man roster out of the gate, despite his special teams ability and his position versatility to play either safety or in the slot. The best-case scenario for this journeyman is a spot on the practice squad, but even that might be a longshot given the numbers in front of him.
- Follow and like us on Facebook.
- Submit your questions for our mailbag.
- Follow on Instagram.
- Check out the Giants Country YouTube Channel.