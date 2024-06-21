New York Giants 2024 Training Camp Preview: ILB Micah McFadden
New York Giants inside linebacker Micah McFadden came away with the job next to free-agent signing Bobby Okereke after last year’s training camp and made the most of his opportunity.
However, it wasn't a completely positive showing. McFadden, a fifth-round draft pick in 2022, spent a fair amount of time off the field as the Giants opted to use many dime packages and incorporate other linebackers.
While McFadden was not awful in coverage, he was definitely no Okereke. Although he has an undeniable nose for the football, he did not always make the tackle, finishing as the team leader in missed tackles (25).
These issues raise questions about whether McFadden can keep the position or return to his role as a spot-duty guy.
Another issue McFadden must deal with is the presence of Isaiah Simmons, who was acquired via trade with the Cardinals during the season. Simmons accounted for less than half the snaps that McFadden took on defense (33 percent for Simmons, 69 percent for McFadden) and he seemed like he might produce at a higher clip.
Simmons is bigger, faster, and more explosive than McFadden, and the only thing possibly holding him back last season was learning the playbook while also needing to prepare for games.
Now that both are on equal footing in learning a new defense under a new coordinator, Simmons will have the opportunity to usurp McFadden if he outplays him in training camp.
Like Simmons, McFadden was also a big part of the special teams, and both could continue in that capacity. McFadden competed in 40 percent of the special teams snaps.
The qualities that make him good on defense are the same qualities that make him a really good special teamer. He is able to make plays there and on defense because he is like a magnet for the football. He uses his athletic IQ to diagnose plays and quickly get to the ball carrier. That's a skill that serves him well in both units.
It's also one of the main reasons he is almost assured of a roster spot: He brings value to both units and if he takes the next step in development and becomes a more sure tackler, he will be a great running mate for Okereke.
MICAH MCFADDEN, ILB
Height: 6-2
Weight: 232 lbs.
Exp: 3
School: Indiana
How Acquired: D5-22
2023 in Review
After a rookie season that saw him make a handful of game starts and some plays in what ended up being a constant rotation at the position, McFadden earned the starting position out of the 2023 training camp.
He started 14 of his 16 games and tallied 737 defensive snaps. He totaled 101 tackles, including 63 solo stops, and 12 tackles for a loss. He recorded six quarterback hits, a sack, four fumble recoveries, five passes defensed, and an interception against the Buffalo Bills.
McFadden was very productive in his second year in Wink Martindale’s defense. He opened the season with 11 total tackles against Dallas, his highest total of the season. Two weeks later, against San Francisco, he recorded his best solo tackle performance of his young career with nine stops and included four tackles for a loss.
Contract/Cap Info
McFadden signed a four-year, $4.015 million contract that includes a $355,708 signing bonus and $355,708 guaranteed. The contract also carries an average annual salary of just over $1 million.
In 2024, McFadden will earn a base salary of $985,000, a cap hit of $1.74 million, and a dead cap value of $177,854.
2024 Preview
McFadden should be in one of the better training camp battles that should shed a lot of light on what the 2024 season will look like for the third-year backer. He and Simmons will dominate the reps opposite of Okereke, but it will come down to what this new defensive coaching staff is looking for out of their interior linebackers.
In a preview clip of the upcoming Giants’ Hard Knocks appearance, defensive coordinator Shane Bowen indicated that Simmons would be the nickel linebacker on first and second downs. This could potentially mean a reduced role for McFadden, who isn’t horrible in coverage but whose strength is not in that area either.