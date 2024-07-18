New York Giants 2024 Training Camp Preview: Inside Linebackers
The New York Giants inside linebacker group is a diverse bunch that has been and will continue to be an important section of this team. It makes up the heart of the defense and a quality chunk of the special teams. It is filled with legitimate contributors, played with talented upside, players who are max-effort hustlers, and those who have as many questions as answers.
The 2023 season saw the return of the inside linebacker group as the unquestioned leader of the defense. Bobby Okereke's signing and the combination of Micah McFadden and Isaiah Simmons next to him flashed the ability to make them one of the better inside linebacker units in the NFL.
They all have high motors and the speed to run with offensive players in coverage. They are physical and play the game above the shoulders just as well.
Rostered Players
Matthew Adams: Adams worked for a few teams before joining the Giants. He hopes to carve out his niche on special teams, as he will likely compete with fellow linebackers for spots.
Darian Beavers: Beavers showed promise as a rookie during training camp in 2022. He seemed on track to win the starting job but suffered a season-ending injury before he could flash his abilities. 2023 was nondescript. He barely saw playing time. In 2024, he should be at full strength and be able to show the coaches if he can be a factor in this defense.
Carter Coughlin: The former Minnesota standout has carved out a nice niche for himself as a special teamer. He utilized the hustle that made him one of the best defensive players in the Big 10 to become one of the best special teamers. He hunts the football relentlessly.
Dyontae Johnson: Johnson found a place on the practice squad in 2023 and now he is back hoping to prove that he is worthy of making the final roster.
Micah McFadden: In 2022, Beavers' injury opened the door for McFadden to get legitimate reps in games. In 2023, he solidified a more permanent role in the starting rotation. His ability to play downhill and his relentless pursuit of the football make him a dynamic backer.
Darius Muasau: Mausau is a smart, instinctive linebacker who hustles to the football and navigates traffic well. He is also incredibly durable, strapping up for over 60 games during college.
Bobby Okereke: He is the leader of this defense and one of the best linebackers in the NFL. His speed, athleticism, anticipation, and aggression make him the lighthouse for every other backer who needs to know how to get the job done.
Isaiah Simmons: Although he's technically a nickel, Simmons will still play many snaps in linebacker positions. Look for him to unleash his size and explosive speed on offenses.
Biggest Unanswered Question
Who is going to back up Okereke?
In one season, Giants fans have already been spoiled by Bobby Okereke. That's what happens when you lead the team in tackles and start every game. It can be comforting, but this is the NFL and the team is one injury away from having a lot of questions.
The quick answer might seem to be moving Simmons in to play alongside McFadden but that would change the dynamics that they want to expose with Simmons playing nickel.
Matthew Adams and Carter Coughlin are primarily special teamers, so that leaves Beavers, Johnson, and Muasau, three guys who have not proven anything in this league.
Beavers is definitely more of a two-down backer, while Johnson feels more like a coverage linebacker. Muasau seems to fit how Shane Bowen will want his linebackers to play in this defense.
Training Camp Battle to Watch
Beavers vs. Muasau
There usually must be a legitimate second unit in the linebacking corps, but thanks to all of the substitutions based on situational football, only one guy will be afforded the opportunity to play 100% of the snaps, and that is Okereke.
Who spells Okereke if the Giants want to keep McFadden or Simmons at their positions? As discussed above, the two players that seem equipped to fill in are Beavers and Muasau.
It will be interesting to watch them compete because they are two different types of linebackers. Muasau has a new-aged frame at 6-0 and 234 pounds, in stark contrast to Beavers at 6-4 and 255 pounds. They look different, and they play different styles of football.
While Muasau is a run-and-chase style of backer, Beavers is a C-gap to C-gap plugger. Which one can be more effective when they are in the game? That will be fun to watch unfold because the one who loses the battle could be on the outside looking in, either via the practice squad or cut.
Camp Position Grade: B
The Giants inside linebackers are sure tackling away from an A. They all can run, they all will tattoo you, the special teamers respect their job with the group, the top of the position group plays with intelligence, reads offenses, and knows their proper run fits.
The group is actually in great shape. The tackling consistency still needs to improve. There are too many guys in this position group that will occasionally whiff on the tackle. Missed tackles are unacceptable and cost linebackers their jobs.
Early 53-man Roster Projections
- Starters: Okereke, McFadden, Simmons
- Backups: Muasau, Coughlin, Beavers
- Practice Squad: Johnson
- Cuts: Adams
We know Okereke is a lock. It is difficult to see someone coming along and usurping McFadden during training camp simply because of the film that McFadden has put down over the past two seasons.
Simmons could be the starting nickel; essentially, he would be playing weakside linebacker. Muasau and Beavers will be in place to back up the starting linebackers, but like Coughlin, they will need to be special teamers as McFadden and Simmons become more entrenched as defensive stalwarts.
Johnson will likely find himself on the practice squad. Unfortunately, Adams could be on the outside looking in.