New York Giants 2024 Training Camp Preview: IOL Aaron Stinnie
The New York Giants' offensive line problem has spanned multiple regimes up to this point. In fact, it’s been well over a decade since their offensive line was consistently good, regardless of the reason.
So, to beef up the Giants' offensive line, general manager Joe Schoen decided to load up on veteran starters, one of whom is former Buccaneers guard Aaron Stinnie. The veteran has starting experience under his belt and is in line to compete as one of the main backup options along the offensive line.
Stinnie, who has 12 starts in 31 career games, might find himself in a position for a starting job on this offensive line if a certain sequence of events, which we’ll touch upon in a bit, happen.
AARON STINNIE, OL
Height: 6-3
Weight: 312 lbs.
EXP: 7
School: James Madison
How acquired: FA-24
2023 in Review
Stinnie had been primarily a backup guard since being signed as an undrafted free agent in 2018 by the Titans. It was the same until last season when he was thrust into a starting role with the Bucs beginning in Week 8.
From then on, Stinnie played all of the offensive snaps for the remainder of the season, including two playoff games. It was a good sign for him, as Stinnie suffered a season-ending injury the year prior.
Stinnie played left guard last year for the Bucs, allowing two sacks and committing four penalties. He wasn't great, but it was a commendable job, considering it was his first season as a starter. Stinnie's quickness and solid pass-blocking ability were impressive coming off of a torn ACL.
Contract/Cap Info
Stinnie's cap hit for this season will be $1,152,500. He has a base salary of $1,125,000 with a $100,000 signing bonus. Stinnie's deal includes a $42,500 per game bonus and a $25,000 workout bonus, with no guarantees. If cut, the Giants would save $1,052,500 and accrue $100,000 in dead money.
2024 Preview
Stinnie was brought in with other veteran offensive linemen to bolster depth. He doesn't offer flexibility along the interior, so it's safe to assume he'll be at left guard, but only if Jermaine Eluemunor, currently projected to be at left guard, is injured or needs to step in at right tackle for Evan Neal.
Even if something happens to where Eluemunor can’t play left guard, that doesn’t mean Stinnie is a definite lock. He’ll have to fend off competition from Joshua Ezeudu, Jimmy Morrissey, and Marcellus Johnson, among others. But as of the end of the spring, it looks as though Stinnie is first up on the depth chart for the second-team left guard based on how the spring practices ended.