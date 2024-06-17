New York Giants 2024 Training Camp Preview: LS Casey Kreiter
This decade of New York Giants football has been defined by inconsistency. There is, however, a welcome exception ... even if, in true modern metropolitan football fashion, it comes when the team settles for either a punt or field goal.
Casey Kreiter will return for a fourth season as the Giants' long snapper. The best thing one can say about Kreiter's tenure is that it has been rather boring, carrying on in the tradition of predecessor Zak DeOssie–and that’s a good thing.
The 2018 Pro Bowler (Kreiter) has played four clean seasons since coming over in 2020, and he even put up a career-best four tackles last year. That impressed the Giants enough to bring Kreiter back on another one-year deal, and he should be a strong building block for new special teams coordinator Michael Ghobrial to work with.
CASEY KREITER, LS
Height: 6-1
Weight: 250 lbs.
Exp.: 9 Years
School: Iowa
How Acquired: FA-20
2023 in Review
Kreiter's most notable 2023 offering from a broad perspective was the fact his jersey enjoyed a bit of a makeover: having worn Carl Banks' No. 58 for his first two metropolitan tours, he moved up one so that linebacker Bobby Okereke could have prior digits.
Otherwise, Kreiter did what was expected of him, living up to the relative superhero nature of his profession, where anonymity rules. Set to embark on his fifth season in blue, he's becoming one of the most familiar faces in modern Giants history.
Collegiate and professional teammate Dane Belton, who joined the special teams group after taking over the personal protector role, praised Kreiter's leadership after working with him on a more personal basis last season.
"Casey is the one guy who can coach every spot to perfection, top to bottom. He’s seen so many looks. He’s really a coach on the field. He’s the guy," the fellow former Hawkeye told Newsday last season.
"He’s a professional’s professional. He takes pride in everything he does. He leads us in the right direction. Just being able to rely on Casey to answer questions, he always knows the answer and he’s going to make sure we’re on the right page.”
Contract/Cap Info
Another season of incident-free football earned Kreither another one-year contract, this one worth $1.21 million. The Giants save just over $1.1 million if they cut him with no penalty, numbers that change to $167,500 and $985,000 if he's sent away via trade.
2024 Preview
Barring injury, it's really hard to find a reason why Kreiter won't be reprising his role come September. The Giants don't have any other designated longer snappers on their current roster (unlike last year when former Charlotte snapper Cameron Lyons worked with him in last year's camp.
The Giants enjoyed over a decade of peace in the long snapper's role thanks to DeOssie, a refreshing redemption considering the fact that this new century more or less opened with Trey Junkin's infamous between-the-legs misfires in 2003. If Kreiter keeps his current pace, another snapping dynasty may well be underway.