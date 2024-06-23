New York Giants 2024 Training Camp Preview: OL Joshua Miles
New York Giants offensive lineman hopeful Joshua Miles is in a weird spot in that he’s not quite a rookie, but he’s also not quite the experienced veteran that the team seemed to load up on this off-season in an attempt to improve one of the league’s most inconsistent offensive lines for much of the last decade in the year ahead.
Miles was originally a seventh-round draft pick by the Arizona Cardinals in 2019. He spent three seasons with Arizona, appearing in 17 games with zero starts, seven of which were during his rookie season.
The other ten games came in 2021. That year, Miles initially started the campaign on injured reserve with an ankle injury, but he was activated on October 16 to finish out the season.
Overall, Miles played 24 snaps during his time with Arizona, seven in passing situations and 17 in the run game.
After competing for a roster spot in 2022, Miles was waived/injured and again landed on injured reserve, where he spent the 2022 season. Before signing with the Giants, he was with the Falcons on their practice squad.
Prior to arriving in the NFL, Miles played tackle at Morgan State. He missed the 2017 season because he was ruled academically ineligible, but he returned the following year to reclaim the left tackle spot, be voted a team captain, and earn third-team All-MidEastern Athletic Conference honors.
JOSHUA MILES, OT
Height: 6-5
Weight: 325 lbs.
Exp.: 3 Years
School: Morgan State
How Acquired: FA-23
2023 in Review
Miles signed a one-year deal with the Atlanta Falcons on March 31, 2023, but could not land a roster spot that summer. He started the 2023 campaign on the Falcons practice squad, where he remained until October 17, when the Giants signed him to their 53-man roster in the wake of injuries to starting tackles Andrew Thomas and Evan Neal.
Miles was active for three of the five games that he was on the Giants roster but did not play. He was waived on November 20 and re-signed to the practice squad, where he remained the rest of the year. He signed a reserve/futures deal on January 8, the day after the 2023 season ended.
Contract/Cap Info
Miles is signed to a one-year reserve/futures deal that falls under the veteran salary benefit umbrella. The total value of his deal is $1.125 million, but he’ll only count for $985,000 against the team’s cap.
His deal does not have any money that would hit the Giants’ dead cap ledger if he were to not make the 53-man roster.
2024 Preview
Miles is impressively athletic for a man of his size. His 79 athleticism score would have tied him for fifth among offensive linemen at the 2019 combine, and his total score (69) would have put him at 12th among his position group.
Miles has the raw tools to work with–NFL size, athleticism, and good initial quickness. However, his footwork, hand placement, balance, and pad level are among the issues that need some refinement, something that he should continue to get now that he’s with the Giants.
Miles is also likely going to be cross-trained at guard in addition to his continued development at tackle. With the Giants having placed a premium on experience for the offensive line, it’s probably safe to say that barring a rash of injuries, Miles is likely more of a practice squad developmental project at this point in his career than he is a potential 53-man rosteree.