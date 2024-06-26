New York Giants 2024 Training Camp Preview: OT Matt Nelson
The New York Giants went into this offseason knowing they'd need major upgrades along the offensive line. General manager Joe Schoen, in his third year at the helm, chose to sign multiple veteran offensive linemen, a mix of both starters and depth pieces.
Among the players signed was former Lions tackle Matt Nelson who projects as the team’s swing tackle, a role he held with the Lions. In a critical season for this unit and the Giants' offense as a whole, can Nelson, who was limited during the spring while still recovering from season-ending ankle surgery, provide dependable depth behind the starters?
MATT NELSON, OT
Height: 6-7
Weight: 315 lbs.
EXP: 4
School: Iowa
How acquired: FA-24
2023 in Review
Nelson's 2023 season was cut short, as he only appeared in three games with two starts. He suffered an ankle injury in Week 3 that required surgery, causing him to miss the rest of the year.
He played in just 85 offensive snaps, committing one penalty and allowing no sacks. Due to early injuries in Week 1 for the Lions offensive line, Nelson was thrust into the starting lineup the next week against Seattle, playing in 100% of snaps.
He likely would've been the starter for the foreseeable future if he hadn't been injured.
- Miss a 2024 Giants Training Camp profile? We've got them all archived for you here.
Contract/Cap Info
Nelson's contract with the Giants is for one year with a cap hit of $1,152,500 that includes a $75,000 signing bonus with no guarantees. Nelson's deal also t includes a $67,500 per game bonus and a $25,000 workout bonus. If he's cut, the Giants would save $1,077,500 with a dead cap hit of $75,000.
2024 Preview
The Giants' swing tackle situation is cloudy. PResumably if there is an injury tp Andrew Thomas or Evan NEal, Jermaine Eluemunor wold step in. But in that case, the Giants would certainly want to have a Plan B if they d have to push Eluemunor into action at tackle.
Nelson will compete for that spot against Joshua Ezeudu, Yodny Cajuste, and Joshua Miles. The Giants could also check in on Tyree PHillips’ recovery. Phillips was the team’s swing tackle last season.
It'll be interesting to see how Nelson handles competition this summer. Among those on the roster, he has the upper hand in terms of experience.