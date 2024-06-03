New York Giants 2024 Training Camp Preview: RB Jashaun Corbin
Most modern NFL offenses are built around using a running back-by-committee approach, but the New York Giants have spent recent seasons straying away from that with a more bellcow-back strategy.
It’s hard to blame them when there’s a talent like Saquon Barkley in the backfield, giving him the eighth-most carries in the NFL despite playing in just 14 of 17 games.
With Barkley now gone to the rival Philadelphia Eagles, the Giants have to replace the production he brought to the table, and the expectation is that they will shift to a committee approach to do it.
Jashaun Corbin will look to join that committee after spending most of the last two seasons with the Giants, playing in six games last season.
Jashaun Corbin, RB
Height: 6-0
Weight: 221
EXP: 2 Years
School: Florida State
How Acquired: FA-23
2023 in Review
Corbin was with the Giants through the preseason in 2023 but was part of the roster cuts in late August. He wouldn’t be without a home for long, though, as he ended up on the Carolina Panthers practice squad just a few days later, where he would stay until the Giants signed him back in late October.
Corbin would be active for six of the final ten games of the season, playing exclusively special teams outside of Week 10 against the Dallas Cowboys. In that matchup, Corbin had one carry for one yard, a first down, and three catches on three targets for 12 yards.
Contract/Cap Info
Corbin is entering the final year of his contract with the Giants after bouncing between the Giants and Panthers practice squads for the first two years of his career.
In year two of a contract worth $1.665 million with $915,000 due to him this year, Corbin will take up just .35 percent of the Giants' salary cap.
Assuming Corbin makes it through this upcoming season, he would become an exclusive rights free agent (ERFA) after the year. An ERFA has two or less accrued seasons in the NFL, and the team he plays for (in this case, the Giants) can extend a qualifying offer that would lock a player in for their minimum salary.
Corbin cannot negotiate with any other teams after that offer is extended. If the Giants don’t extend the offer, Corbin can sign with any team.
If the Giants feel Corbin has shown enough promise, they could keep him on as a depth running back for one more year at an inexpensive and non-guaranteed salary.
2024 Preview
The Giants' running back room in 2024 will look starkly different from 2023 after not only losing Barkley and Matt Breida but also adding Devin Singletary from the Houston Texans in free agency, as well as two rookies, draft pick Tyrone Tracy Jr. and undrafted free agent Dante Miller.
For a player like Corbin, who’s been unable to earn a role on the Giants to this point, 2024 will likely be his best and last opportunity to make a big enough impression to make it onto the active roster early and onto the field.
There are 302 carries and 58 catches that the Giants will be looking to replace from last season with what looks like will be a legitimate running back by committee approach.
Dating back to his days at Florida State, Corbin has a skill set that I’ve felt could translate, especially in the running back by committee approach.
His vision isn’t elite, and he’s got his flaws, but his ability to contribute in passing situations, especially, is what keeps drawing me to the conclusion that he can still find success.
An area where Corbin can truly separate himself is in pass-protection. Singletary had his fair share of struggles in pass pro last season, allowing four sacks on his own.
Tracy and Miller are rookies, which typically means they will struggle, but Tracy is only entering his second year as a running back. Eric Gray struggled mightily in the few pass protection snaps he saw last year.
Corbin was given limited snaps last year to show what he can do as a pass protector, but going back to his days in Tallahassee, he’s always been willing and able to put his body on the line for his quarterback.
At just 24 years old at the start of this coming season, with two seasons in the system under Brian Daboll, the stage is set for Corbin to finally break into the rotation.